Mikael witnessed the garbage dumping in Norberg: “It’s awful”

When the plot was bought up, neighboring entrepreneur Mikael Olsson in Spännarhyttan was told that it would become a staging area for tow trucks. But when the Think Pink cars started driving around the clock to and from Santa, they began to wonder.

Then the landowner told us, according to the site manager, that in fact filling masses were driven there from Stockholm to fill in the land, at no cost.

– If something is free, then it is often something that does not deserve it, says Mikael Olsson.

The police knocked

Some time later everything stopped, and later that year the police knocked to take statements from the company.

Have you kept up with the aftermath?

– They have tried to follow along because in a way we have also been affected. People have reacted to the tips they had, like in our neighborhood with Skultuna. It’s terrible how you can be so unscrupulous.

How do you look at that “Sweden’s biggest environmental scandal” also took place in the small Spännarhyttan?

– Tragic, tragic.

In the clip, Mikael Olsson tells more about what it was like when Think Pink unloaded the garbage on the lot next to the company’s factory.

Car parts and ground construction waste – that’s how it was dumped in Norberg

Javascript must be enabled to play video

See how the scandalous company Think Pink is suspected of having dumped environmentally hazardous waste on an industrial site in Norberg. Photo: SVT/Police’s preliminary investigation

