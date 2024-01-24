Mikakely is still in a comatose state

Mikakely remains in a coma.

The talented and renowned bassist, Brice Mick Angelot Raoel, better known as Mikakely, is still in critical condition. After undergoing his second operation at the HJRA in Ampefiloha the day before yesterday, he remains plunged into a worrying state of unconsciousness. The first operation aimed to install a valve in his brain to control the spread of intracranial bleeding. The second, carried out the day before yesterday, consisted of the application of forceps. “The operation lasted seven hours, and he is still in a coma. The doctor has not yet provided detailed information about his condition,” his wife, Hantavololona Miaramanana Razanamahefa, explains with concern.

Since his childhood, Mikakely has been immersed in the musical world, starting out as a musician in church. His exceptional talent quickly caught the attention of artists, leading him to join groups such as Hasina, Nanie, and many others, starting in 1996. He also played a key role within the group Imagine, collaborating with renowned artists like Jeannot, Eric Tahiana. His career took off by collaborating with groups like Zay and Samoëla, as well as foreign artists.

“Mikakely dedicated his life to music by founding his own recording studio. We met in this world, because I was a dancer at the time. Our children follow in our musical footsteps, our son is a drummer and our daughter has her own singing group, Kessie,” emphasizes his wife.

Nicole Rafalimananjara