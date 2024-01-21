Mike Maignan left the field after receiving racist insults

#Mike #Maignan #left #field #receiving #racist #insults

20 the one, 2024, 4:45 PM ET

Mike Maignan, Milan goalkeeper, left the field of play during the Serie A match against Udinese after receiving racist insults.

Mike Maignan, before the duel between Milan and Udinese. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

At 33 minutes, with the Rossoneri winning 1-0 thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal, the 28-year-old Frenchman made a gesture to referee Fabio Maresca and began walking towards the center of the Friuli Stadium field, accusing insults racists of the Bianconeri bias.

Maignan, born Cayenne, French Guiana, had warned the referee on repeated occasions that he had been receiving insults, until He got fed up with the situation and went to the locker room, accompanied and supported by his teammates.

Four minutes later, he returned with them to continue the match. of the twenty-first date of the championship. While the local team players complained to their own fans, and with Maresca warning that the match could be suspended, it resumed, and a few minutes later Lazar Samardzic equalized.

In the second half, with the complicity of Maignan, fellow Frenchman Florian Thauvin turned the result in favor of the local team, but Luka Jovic equalized for the visitors near the end and Noah Okafor turned it around in stoppage time. Milan (45) closed in on Juventus (49) and Inter (51), who have yet to play, by beating Udinese (18), sixteenth.

Maignan played in the lower divisions at Paris Saint-Germain, a club with which he debuted in 2013 defending its subsidiary (he did not play with the first team). His first steps at the highest level came at Lille, with whom he played 180 games, and in mid-2021 he was transferred to Milan in exchange for 15 million euros.

Since 2020 he has been international with the French National Team (accumulates 13 appearances), after going through all the youth teams, and missed the 2022 Qatar World Cup due to an injury. Maignan won the 2020/21 Ligue 1, the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League and the 2021/22 Serie A, being elected best goalkeeper in the French leagues in 2019 and in Italy in 2022.

Milan and Serie A condemned racist insults

The Rossoneri club and the Italian championship repudiated the situation on their social networks.

“In our football there is absolutely no place for racism: we are dismayed. We are with you, Mike,” Milan said. “THE SERIE LEAGUE CONDEMNS ALL FORM OF RACISM,” added Serie A..

There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike.#WeRespAct pic.twitter.com/GR52R7RR7G — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 20, 2024