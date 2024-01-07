Mike Tindall has this nickname for Prince William

In a podcast, Mike Tindall reveals the nickname he gave to Prince William. And that is a very special one!

According to Mike Tindall, the Prince of Wales is not the best drinker.

Nickname for the Prince of Wales

In the ‘Seven: Rob Burrow’ podcast, Zara Tindall’s husband reveals he nicknamed Prince William ‘One Pint Willy’ because the prince “isn’t the best drinker”. The former rugby player then explains that he comes from a sport in which it is customary to drink a number of beers. “Sorry sir,” Mike says after sharing the nickname for William. Wife Zara then jokes that he is now “in big trouble”.

Read more below the photo.

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

Not the first time in a podcast

Mike is often open about life as a royal. For example, he previously said in his own podcast ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ that if you are married to a royal, you also need a job. And in an episode in which the Prince and Princess of Wales were guests, Mike revealed that Catherine is very fanatical when it comes to sports.

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tinall and his wife Zara in 2019.

Image: ANP

