Milei’s measures could complicate concerts by international artists in Chile

#Mileis #measures #complicate #concerts #international #artists #Chile

Since Javier Milei assumed the presidency of Argentina, many of his projects and decisions have meant a wake-up call for the cultural sector of the neighboring country. Among these, a particularly sensitive area is the live concert industry.

After assuming the government of the nation, one of Milei’s first measures was to eliminate a series of ministries, including the Ministry of Culture, which became part of the Ministry of Human Capital. Among some of the projects that were presented, the aforementioned Omnibus Law is included, which among several other things, proposes the suspension of the fixed financing of the National Institute of Music (Inamu), funds that would be designated at the discretion of the Ministry of Culture. .

One of the areas involved then would be the world of entertainment, of live concerts. This is one of the areas in which the most money is raised, and Argentina is recognized for being one of the fixed destination countries when international artists – not from Latin America – decide to include countries in the Southern Cone in their world tours.

In this sense, concern arises regarding the future that concerts could have, in Argentina, as well as in Chile, if the package of laws that were proposed by the president are approved.

Sent as a decree of necessity and urgency (DNU), the definancing of Inamu becomes essential for the government. In this regard, a group of artists, including Charly García, La Renga and Pedro Aznar, signed a statement from the Music Industry Board during the week that raises the general rejection by the artists of the proposed measures.

Given the scenario in Argentina, Culto contacted producers and people in the industry to assess the scenario and the eventual impact on the signing of contracts and the arrival of artists to the country.

“There is a triad in South America, which is Chile, Brazil and Argentina, and when one of those three legs is limping, for the other territories it can become a little complicated to organize tours by Anglo artists, understanding that there is one of those legs that does not exists,” explains Jorge Toro, producer of Toma Producciones.

Arguing, he adds: “And in this case, the one who falls is not just any actor, it is Argentina. It is difficult to think that an artist of global importance comes to South America without passing through Argentina, it is a matter of space, of sales. For example, Taylor Swift or Coldplay didn’t just make a River stadium; Removing Argentina not only removes one event per artist, but there are several with high attendance. So I think that, from all places, efforts will be made so that Argentina does not fall as a place, because it suits no one in South America, no one is capable of replacing that country.”

Carlos Geniso, director and general manager of DG Medios, believes, however, that this package of measures can be beneficial for the nation of Milei, since in his words, “regardless of what happens with the law, what is being done The government is to open the issue of the economy and if the economy opens they will have money that they do not have now to be able to carry out activities, to pay international artists.” Therefore, the economic issue should not be an impediment, according to Geniso, for foreign artists to tour South America, including Chile.

But economics is not the only aspect to consider. The artists’ agendas are normally very tight, so concerts are scheduled according to the potential that each production company sees in the different countries. Chile is a country with a much smaller population (19.5 million in 2021) compared to other territories in Latin America – 45 million in Argentina and 215 million in Brazil – therefore, the number of people who buy tickets and attend the shows are much less.

The figures indicate that even after the pandemic and the total closure of in-person activities, the sector has not managed to reach the sales numbers it had prior to the quarantines.

Chile, then, could be understood as a possible stop after the great musical empires that would be Brazil and Argentina. “There are countries with a higher priority than Chile for artists, for example Brazil, which is a very large country, had several Paul McCartney dates in December, but it did not include any other Latin American countries, it did not need to go to Argentina or Chile. So basically it is not a problem that is closely connected with what is happening in Argentina, it has more implications,” says Geniso.

One of the most visible consequences, mainly for spectators, is the increase in ticket prices, almost exclusively for international artists.

It has been widely commented that Chile tends to sell concert tickets very expensively, but this has a complex background. These are a lot of costs that production companies have to assume when programming a show in the country. Pay the artist, the ticket agent, the venue, all the people involved, without even including all the expenses of mobilization, basic services and other requirements that are needed to bring an artist from another country.

In this sense, if Milei’s measures are finally approved, and there is an impact in which singers and bands eliminate Argentina from their agendas for the coming years, there are two key scenarios: or they stop coming to the rest of the countries. of the Southern Cone, or concerts are scheduled in the same way, although these countries would have to try to balance the enormous economic weight that Argentina delivers to its stadiums.

The solution to the above would then be an increase in the price of tickets, since due to capacity issues, no stadium in Chile can receive the number of people that the large venues in the neighboring country receive – the National Stadium receives about of 50 thousand people, while the River Stadium has 85 thousand. And doing twice as many dates doesn’t really come at a cost.

Marcel Dupin, producer of CuArSo, shares the theory of agendas, in addition to understanding the current phenomenon, in which despite the increase in prices, tickets are sold the same: “I think whether the artists go to Argentina or not, really It will not affect much in Chile, because it depends on other factors. Maybe because here they are willing to pay any entrance fee to see the artist.”

Among the bills presented to the Argentine Congress, a measure is included that would eliminate the right to be an Argentine opening act at shows by international artists, while at the same time eliminating the possibility of collecting fines for the situation. This approach reflects a significant abandonment of the country’s national industry, and is also noted by influential figures on the Chilean music scene.

“They are taking away all the benefits or support of the State for artists. The logic of a country should be to protect the local artist, just as we in Chile constantly try to do activities with our artists, the same thing should happen there too,” says Dupin. He also adds an impression about the possibility of continuing to schedule concerts by Chilean artists in Argentine territory: “I think that if the resources are not there to do shows with national artists, less will happen with those from outside, whether they are Chilean or not.”

“What one always appeals to is the understanding of culture and entertainment as having a fundamental value in the physical and emotional well-being of a society, which is a discussion that there was a lot during the time of the pandemic. It has to do with the possibility of people being distracted, having recreation at times when humanity is complicated, when the world is difficult, it goes far beyond a mere business,” reflects Toro.

According to the producers, the stages in Chile should continue to receive artists with apparent normality. Depending on the progress of certain dilemmas, the production companies will have to make certain efforts for the shows to continue, but definitely, we must take into consideration that “culture in Argentina, especially music, has a larger resonance box than there is in Chile”, according to Toro, therefore, the decisions made in the neighboring country, in some way, can govern the musical future of several countries in the Southern Cone.