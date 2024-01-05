#Military #analysts #explained #Russia #intensively #ballistic #missiles

Military analysts explained why Russia is more intensively looking abroad for ballistic missiles

Russia is intensifying its efforts to acquire ballistic missiles from abroad, because these missiles, under certain circumstances, are more effective in attacking targets in Ukraine.

Analysts at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that Russian forces routinely use short-range ballistic missiles to hit Ukrainian cities closer to the front line, and that these missiles are more effective at penetrating or bypassing Ukraine’s air defense systems.

Ukraine’s air defenses have intercepted 149 of 166 Russian cruise missiles reported in intensified attacks since 2023. on December 29, but only intercepted a few ballistic missiles launched by Russia into Ukraine during the same period.

Russian forces have re-armed S-300 and S-400 air defense missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have admitted that Ukrainian air defenses are struggling to intercept these unconventional missile attacks using their S-300 and S-400 systems.

Scanpix/AP Photo/Iskander

Ukrainian forces have also been less successful in intercepting Iskander ballistic missiles in recent strikes, although on December 30. they intercepted an Iskander-M missile in a less intense series of Russian missile and drone strikes. In addition, Ukrainian forces intercepted all Iskander-M or S-300/S-400 missiles launched by Russian forces over Kyiv on December 12.

According to official reports, Ukrainian forces also intercepted all 10 Kinzhal missiles fired by Russian forces using Patriot systems over Ukraine on January 2. Thus, the effectiveness of Russian ballistic missiles depends in part on the configuration of the Ukrainian air defense system in the area under attack and on the strike complex of which those missiles are part.

The relative success Russian forces have had in striking targets in Ukraine with ballistic missiles combined with cruise missiles and drones may prompt Russia to increase its efforts to procure ballistic missiles from abroad. Russia can produce approximately 42 Iskander missiles and four Kinzhal missiles per month, although it is unclear how many S-300/S-400 missiles Russia can produce.

In addition, Russia’s defense industrial base cannot produce ballistic missiles on the scale required for a sustained strike campaign against Ukraine, which depends on the regular use of large numbers of ballistic missiles, so Russia will likely be forced to procure ballistic missiles from abroad if it wishes to support large-scale missile strikes against Ukraine. .

Other important conclusions of the analysts:

Ukraine’s military said Ukrainian forces struck at least one Russian military target in occupied Crimea, while Russian officials and military bloggers said the Ukrainian strike was a failure.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on January 4. stated that Russia has already fired ballistic missiles purchased from North Korea at targets in Ukraine and is continuing its efforts to acquire similar missiles from Iran.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during a press conference on January 3. called the latest Western media reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire to start peace talks with Ukraine “slander”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree tightening the process of granting Russian citizenship to foreigners in exchange for Russian military service in Ukraine, likely part of a continuing effort to force migrants to serve in the Russian military.

Kyrgyzstan has sentenced a Kyrgyz citizen to five years in prison for participating in the war in Ukraine as a member of the “Wagner Group”.

Russia has begun negotiations with Algeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to open Russian cultural centers (“Russian Houses”) abroad, presumably to strengthen Russian influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

Russian forces have made confirmed advances near Kreminnaya and Avdiyivka, and positional battles continue along the entire front line.

Ukrainian sources have reported that Russian authorities are planning to mobilize Ukrainian teenagers living in occupied Ukraine.

January 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for some Ukrainians.

Russia claims to have shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had repelled a Ukrainian attack over Crimea overnight, shooting down 36 drones over the annexed peninsula.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an attack using drones against targets on Russian territory has been foiled, the Defense Ministry said in a statement to Telegram.

Air defense systems over Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and which Kyiv has vowed to reclaim, are said to have destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones.

Another Ukrainian drone was destroyed over Russia’s western Krasnodar region, the ministry added.

Telegram/Smoke cloud in Crimea

During the war, forces in Kyiv have repeatedly struck Russian-controlled territory, launching missiles and drones at Crimea’s largest city, Sevastopol, in an effort to weaken Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

On Thursday, Ukraine said it had targeted a Russian command post near the port city in an airstrike that Moscow said injured one person.

The latest attacks were carried out amid increasing Russian attacks on Ukraine and Ukrainian attacks on Russia and its occupied territories.

In his New Year’s address last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to wreak havoc on Russian forces in 2024 and warned that Kyiv had increased domestic weapons production.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has vowed to step up strikes against Ukraine following an unprecedented weekend attack in the Russian city of Belgorod.

