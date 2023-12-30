Military and GN confront armed men in Sonoyta, Sonora

Hermosillo.- During the afternoon of this Friday, December 29, several armed confrontations were recorded between members of criminal cells against elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard in Sonoyta, Sonora.

Local residents reported vehicles with armed men on board.

Later they warned of firearm detonations in several sectors, vehicles on fire, cars shot at, and businesses damaged.

Through social networks, people are asked to take extreme precautions in the area and stay inside their homes.

So far there is no official report on these acts of violence in the Sonoran desert region.

Five detainees, tactical equipment, weapons and 13 vehicles seized after an operation against criminal groups in Sonoyta, reported the Secretary of Public Security in the State.

Elements from the three levels of government responded to a report, where authorities at the scene have seized 13 vehicles with weapons inside and men linked to the events.

At this time, he reported, an operation coordinated by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), National Guard, State Police, Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) and Municipal Police is active to preserve the tranquility of the inhabitants of the area. .

afcl

