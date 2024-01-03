#Military #expert #Kremlin #decorations

Military expert: The Kremlin does not need new decorations now

In an overview published on the social network Facebook on Tuesday, military expert Egidijus Papeckys drew attention to the mass shootings carried out by Russian forces.

“It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to us – we knew very well that Russia was stockpiling missiles and drones for the winter, and that there would be mass shootings, we just didn’t know which targets would be targeted, many expected targeted strikes on the energy system,” he wrote.

VIDEO: A quarter of a million people in the Kyiv region were left without electricity after Russian shelling

The expert noted that the Kremlin’s propaganda is trying to imply that it is taking revenge for the shelling of Belgorod.

“On the one hand, yes, and on the other hand, not so much.” Mass strikes were inevitable, maybe they just happened a little earlier because they were probably planned for colder weather.”

It is possible that the energy system of Ukraine will suffer less this winter, because the missiles intended for it hit other targets, assessed E. Papečkys.

He also raised a question that is getting more and more attention in the media – could the Russians have shelled Belgorod themselves to justify mass strikes against Ukraine?

“It sounds illogical, because Russia has already carried out so many shellings and committed so many war crimes against the Ukrainians that there seems to be no point in justifying new strikes. But… the Kremlin’s regime and logic are in completely different universes,” said the military expert.

E. Papečkys indicated that on Tuesday, the Kremlin “without blinking an eye, admitted that one air missile intended for Ukraine detached from the aircraft carrier and fluttered in the Voronezh region, 800 km from Ukraine, and damaged 6 houses”.

The intense shelling in Ukraine caused a stir in the West, among the heads of state there were calls to transfer more air defense equipment to Kyiv.

“It would be good if words turned into deeds, especially since such a need to strengthen the defense with new anti-aircraft means has been talked about every day since the beginning of the war,” the expert wrote.

In his opinion, an assessment of the events at the front shows that so far the apocalyptic predictions of many commentators have not come true: the battles are routine, the Russians continue to have small tactical achievements.

“Anything can happen in war, but for now my opinion that the aggressor will engage the Ukrainians in battles of attrition at a shallow depth, and that his achievements will be limited to that, has been confirmed.”

The Ukrainians managed to keep Avdijivka until now and prevent it from being cut off, E. Papečkys wrote. He agreed that the situation in the area remains difficult, but not yet critical.

“Hopefully, this will continue. Although, one has to admit that such a tactic of exhaustion is more favorable to the aggressor.”

The military expert also estimated that the Russians are better at increasing their forces little by little, while the Ukrainians have problems ensuring the necessary number of soldiers are drafted and prepared for service.

AFP/Scanpix photo/Russian President Vladimir Putin

He pointed out that the so-called volunteer formations of the aggressor are only increasing and becoming military units equivalent to regular forces.

“The increase is not very large, but it is ongoing and, what is very important, is implemented without mobilization, based on materially interested volunteers.

On the other hand, as I have already written, some experienced volunteer units are practically being disbanded in order to limit the possibility of local actors having independent loyal forces at their disposal. Now the Kremlin does not need new decorations, even if they are miniature ones”, summarized E. Papečkys.

read more

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they had killed 680 Russian fighters in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the loss of manpower on the Russian side amounts to 361,500. people.

According to the General Staff, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft defense missile systems, 26 units of automobile equipment, tankers, fuel tanks, and 14 units of special equipment were also destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 36 Russian drones and 73 cruise missiles.

Forbes calculated how many hundreds of millions of dollars the attack on Ukraine cost Russia

Russia spent about 620 million US dollars for Tuesday’s massive missile attack against Ukraine, Forbes magazine reports, citing the Air Force Headquarters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and using the publication’s own calculations.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, on January 2 the Russians used 99 air strikes against Ukraine: various types of missiles and attack drones.

Read more HERE.

VIDEO: Burning Kyiv after Russian attacks

Governor: Russian air defense shot down several targets over the Belgorod region

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Russian air defense systems shot down several targets over the region on the Ukrainian border on Wednesday.

The brief message on the Telegram platform did not specify what the targets were or exactly how many there were, only saying that they were flying in the direction of Belgorod.

Belgorod has been a Ukrainian target for months, with an unprecedented attack on December 30 that killed 25 people.

On Tuesday, Russia said it shot down nine Ukrainian-launched missiles over the border region of Belgorod, hours after it struck Ukraine with missiles. According to V. Gladkov, one person was killed.

NEW CHINA/SIPA / NEW CHINA/SIPA

The consequences of the Russian attack in Kharkiv are a destroyed school

A school in Kharkiv was destroyed in the latest Russian strike, Unian reported.

A Russian rocket hit a two-story educational institution, causing it to collapse, and a water-filled crater with a diameter of about 10 meters was formed at the site of the explosion. In addition, windows were broken in several private houses nearby.

Rescue workers at the impact site told reporters that the Russian missile may have damaged an underground water pipeline.

An aviation expert has revealed how many more mass attacks Russia can carry out

January 2 The Russian Federation has launched as many Kinzhal hypersonic missiles into Ukraine as it will in all of 2022. The occupiers may organize two or three more such mass attacks, said aviation expert Valery Romanenko.

“I haven’t noticed any particular differences since December 29.” attacks The only thing that unpleasantly surprised me was the number of Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31 planes. For some reason, it was believed that the Russians had fewer combat-ready aircraft of this type. Today they used the aircraft to the maximum. Kinzhal’s 10 launches are as many as there have been in all of 2022. Last year, it seems, only 15 were released. And this number is one day,” said the expert.

He believes that the Russians used Kinzhal so actively because they hoped to break through the Ukrainian defenses. At the same time, the expert noted that Russia will not have enough missile reserves for a long time.

“The Russians can carry out two or three more such mass attacks. And then they will either have to take a break or move on to Shahed. Russia will not have enough missile stocks for a long time,” said V. Romanenko.

AFP/„Scanpix“ nuotr./Shahed

Russians report explosions in Belgorod, Ukraine – attacks in Kharkiv

January 2 in the evening, powerful explosions are heard in Belgorod, local residents post videos on the Internet.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel that the missile warning siren was activated in the city. In addition to the siren, eyewitness videos show loud explosions and flashes in the sky.

Russia’s Telegram channel SHOT says this is the fourth attack on the city today; Anti-aircraft defense is now operational in Belgorod. Photos of wreckage found by local residents are also published on social networks.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims. There are losses in the private sector in the city. Windows were broken in three households. A gas pipe and one passenger car were also damaged. The roofs of three households were damaged in the Belgorod region.

The authorities’ anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed two Tochka-U missiles and seven Vilkha MLRS missiles over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Later, V. Gladkov reported that Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down nine air targets that approached the city.

Ukraine reports explosions in Kharkiv

According to Ukrainian media, Russian occupation forces struck Kharkiv on Tuesday evening. Explosions rocked the city.

This was announced by Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv military administration. The information about the explosions in Kharkiv was also confirmed by the mayor of the city, Ihoris Terechov.

It is announced that the enemy attacked from the Belgorod region. Previously, strikes were carried out from the S-300 anti-aircraft defense system.

“Currently, there are no missiles in the airspace over the Kharkiv region. The enemy struck again from the Belgorod area, before that from the S-300 air defense system. The threat of new missile strikes remains, so don’t come out of cover until the air threat clears. Information about victims and destruction is being determined,” he said.

23.06 The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihori Terechov, reported that the rocket flew right next to the residential building.

“The windows were broken, the information about the victims is being clarified. This is another terrorist attack in Kharkiv and an attempt to intimidate the civilian population,” he emphasized.

At the same time, Serhijus Melnik urged the residents of Kharkiv to be especially attentive to the air warning signal at night.

Another update after

30 s.

