Military experts say there is no evidence that Israel has succeeded in defeating Hamas

The Israeli army has no evidence of being able to defeat Hamas.

GAZA – The Israeli army has repeatedly claimed to have defeated and paralyzed Hamas. However, Israel was unable to free the hostages held by the Palestinian struggle group. Apart from that, Hamas military cells are also still active in providing resistance against Israel.

“Israel’s claim that it disarmed Hamas command in northern Gaza may be related to the increasing pressure to achieve results in the bloody war that has been going on for three months,” military expert Adel Abdel Ghafar, Middle East Council on Global Affairs, told Al Jazeera.

“Israel needs to show its domestic constituents that it is actually achieving something on the ground,” said the director of the foreign policy and security program at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.

Ghafar told Al Jazeera that the message from the Israeli cabinet did not match the claimed results of the ground offensive.

“But if you look at some of the statements coming from right-wing members of the Israeli cabinet, they don’t want any aid back or Palestinians back in northern Gaza. “What they actually support is the mass expulsion of Palestinians,” said Ghafar.

Ghafar explained, so it remains to be seen whether the Israeli cabinet will come together to allow further aid or allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Previously, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli army had “neutralized” Hamas in northern Gaza and was now turning its attention to central and southern Gaza.

Hagari’s latest briefing comes as Israel has said for weeks that it has full operational control of Northern Gaza.