Military experts: Ukrainians explain what contributed to Russian success

Luhansk direction

The aggressor has been shelling Kharkiv and its suburbs intensively for the second day. The likely reason is that the Russians are trying to create chaos in the rear of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Luhansk and disrupt the logistics of the defenders.

Wedding ceremony. The Ukrainians prevent the Russians from further expanding the breach of the contact line in the Tabakivka – Krochmalne section and carry out counterattacks.

Cremation. In addition to heavy battles in the Terni sector and in the forests of the southern flank, the aggressor became more active on the northern flank. He conducts local offensive operations near Makijivka, but fails to advance.

It cannot be ruled out that this activation is an effort to withdraw at least part of the Ukrainian units from Tabakivka – Krochmalne.

Lysychansk. There are no major changes in the contact line – the defenders of Ukraine repulse the attacks of the occupiers near Vesele and Bilohorivka.

Donetsk direction

Bachmut. Near Bohdanivka and Klišijivka, the situation is steadily difficult, tiresome fighting continues here. At the same time, the aggressor’s attacks in Vasiukivka are recorded.

As predicted by experts earlier, these are Russian attempts to create conditions for an offensive towards Syversk.

Avdijivka – Vuhledar. A report appeared that near Ilovaisk, the aggressor planned to organize FPV drone operator courses, gathered at the test site and “let’s hang out”. It is possible that the Ukrainian HIMARS worked. In turn, the occupiers again attacked the Ukrainian Pokrovsk communication hub.

Northern flank. There are no significant changes, heavy fighting continues.

Eastern flank. The aggressor is holding on to the former recreation base “Czar’s Hunt”, the Ukrainians continue counterattacks, press the flanks. The occupiers have one supply route, which is accessible by the fire of Ukrainian units.

The battles are very difficult. Russian war propagandists have been sharing photos and video footage of how their reconnaissance teams infiltrated Ukrainian rears on January 18, likely using large sewage pipes, and were able to surprise Ukrainian defenders at the aforementioned Tsar Hunt recreation base.

The Ukrainians admit that this contributed significantly to the Russian success in this stretch.

“Conclusion – the enemy is not stupid, he wants to live and win,” experts write.

Pervomaiske section. The aggressor attacks in the Pervomaiskė – Nevelskė section and towards Tonenkė. The Ukrainians are holding their ground.

Marijinka – Vuhledar. Attempts by the occupiers to break through the Ukrainian defenses in Heorhiivka and near Novomychailivka continue. The Russians are moving in “no man’s land”, but the defenders of Ukraine are maintaining their main positions.

South direction

Ukrainian forces conducted a successful drone strike on a Russian fuel storage facility in Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai), more than 450 km from the contact line.

Instead, they burn just as beautifully as the occupiers’ tanks in the contact line. In turn, the aggressor attacked the residential areas of the city of Odessa at night.

There are no changes in the direction of Zaporizhia.