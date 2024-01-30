Military man killed by criminals after graduating from the special police career –

A former soldier from the Angolan Armed Forces was killed, by a group of criminals, in the municipality of Cazenga, in Luanda, a few days after being licensed for the special career of the National Police. The 54-year-old citizen was killed by a gunshot.

The National Police, through the Criminal Investigation Service, in that municipality in the province of Luanda, has already detained three individuals, between 21 and 24 years old, suspected of being involved in the death of the military officer.

Criminal association, qualified motorcycle theft and qualified homicide due to motives are the crimes of which the individuals are accused.

Still in Cazenga, the citizen who raped and killed a 25-year-old girl in the Petrangol neighborhood was also arrested. The information was provided by SIC-Luanda spokesperson, Fernando de Carvalho.

The crime took place on January 21st, in the urban district of Hoji-ya-Henda, when the victim, accompanied by her daughter under 7 years of age, was surprised by the suspect and an accomplice, still on the run.

The criminals threatened her and dragged her to a residence where they sexually assaulted her and suffocated her to death.

