Miljuschka Witzenhausen is disappointed with critical followers: ‘Sugar police’ | Stars

Miljuschka Witzenhausen announced at the beginning of this month that she intended to lose weight and eat healthy. Since then, the TV chef has regularly been reprimanded by critical followers.

The 38-year-old Witzenhausen says in her newsletter that in retrospect she should have kept quiet about her battle against the pounds. She is now under a magnifying glass more than ever and that is not helpful if you eat food for a living.

According to Miljuschka, there is a veritable ‘sugar police’ active who springs into action as soon as they ‘add a little sugar to anything’. She can then count on a stream of messages from people giving nutritional advice and warning her about wrong nutritional choices.

100 kilo

Witzenhausen decided to change course partly on the advice of her cardiologist. She revealed that she is ‘slowly moving towards 100 kilos’ and her cholesterol level is also twice as high as average. She has been trying to exercise more and eat healthier for a while, but she does this in her own way.

“Sure, I could empty my entire kitchen and just live on a stalk of celery, but firstly, that’s not good for you and secondly, you won’t last long. Normally I would eat three Lions, a bag of chips and a piece of cheesecake a day without thinking, but now I only have something that I really, really want.”

