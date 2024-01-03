Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show

#Miljuschka #Witzenhausen #slowly #moving #kilos #cholesterol #high #Show

Miljuschka Witzenhausen thinks she is too heavy. The 38-year-old television chef is slowly moving towards 100 kilos. Her cholesterol is also twice as high. She changes course and takes measures. ‘This year I’m going to eat healthy and exercise.’

A new year brings new resolutions, as Miljuschka Witzenhausen knows. “You’re probably wondering: Mil, do you have any good intentions this year? Well, I would have preferred not to have them, but of course I have to get to work,” she tells her almost million followers on Instagram. She talks about her weight, which she needs to change. “I am overweight, now 91 kilos, so we are slowly moving towards 100. My cholesterol is twice as high.”

Miljuschka knows what she has to do. “I’m going to eat healthy and exercise, I can hardly get it out of my throat. And I’m going to try to find joy in that.” She plans to share her developments and keep everyone informed. “Let’s see if I can last through February.”

Eva Simons: ‘Climbing stairs was difficult’

Miljuschka Witzenhausen is not the only celebrity who is working on losing weight. Singer Eva Simons (39) chose a new lifestyle a year ago. “At one point I weighed 115 kilos, and that hurt. Literally pain on the soles of my feet,” she tells Beau Monde. “My daughter Rosie will be 2 years old in March and I just wanted to go to the playground. At one point I couldn’t jump anymore. I didn’t dare do that either, for fear that my calves would burst. Climbing stairs was difficult, because it sometimes gave me whiplash.”

Simons achieved success with a so-called blood sugar diet, in which you mainly avoid food full of carbohydrates. “Of course I have to give up all the cake and sweets, just like all those unhealthy snacks that I always carried in my bag,” said Simons. Little by little she lost weight, and now – a year later – she weighs 71 kilos. Her participation in Expedition Robinson last year also helped. “Thanks to the recordings, things went extra fast: I was away for about three weeks and came home 8 kilos lighter.”

The singer is slim, but in her head she still feels fat. “I still buy jeans in a size that is too large and I still think they will pinch in the car.” Her large orange quiff is also gone. “That crest was wonderful to hide behind, like a kind of mask. I don’t need that anymore, because I have more self-confidence and can really be myself. It’s nice that I’ve lost weight, but I’m especially happy with how I feel and how much fun my life is now. Especially without alcohol and drugs.”

Lieke van Lexmond: ‘Can’t live without it anymore’

A more recent example is Lieke van Lexmond, who surprised her Instagram audience on Monday with a photo of her fit body. Van Lexmond opted for the Day One route, a waste method that is popular with celebrities. The presenter lost 10 kilos in a short time, according to her own words due to a healthier and more active lifestyle. “It definitely requires enormous discipline and perseverance, but it was completely worth it for me. A real lifestyle change that I don’t want and can’t live without anymore.” Van Lexmond says he now knows everything about ‘how to eat’. “Tasty and quite a lot, but a different distribution of carbohydrates/proteins/fats, and strength training can no longer be missing from my daily routine.”

Middle-aged celebrities show off with washboards

Anouk (48) has a stomach that is tighter than that of her husband, Isa Hoes (56), Heleen van Royen (58) and Halina Reijn (47) show their toned bodies in underwear and Jaap Jongbloed (68) hangs in the weights for Men’s Health. The washboard is the trend among the no longer very young celebrities.

