Miljuschka Witzenhausen on waste attempt: ‘The sugar police have risen’ | Backbiting

Miljuschka Witzenhausen is being closely watched by some followers during her weight loss attempt. “The sugar police have risen,” the television chef writes in her newsletter.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have done it. I shouted that I was going to lose weight and the sugar police immediately showed up,” Witzenhausen writes. “As soon as I add a little sugar to something, I am immediately flooded with messages.”

At the beginning of January, the 38-year-old chef posted a message on social media in which she reported that she is slowly moving towards 100 kilos and that her cholesterol is twice as high as it should be. To do something about this, Witzenhausen wants to eat healthier and exercise more.

As soon as the presenter shows on her social media that she is eating something unhealthy, she receives several messages from followers that sugar is unhealthy and she will never lose weight with these eating habits. “It is often meant very sweetly, but sometimes not so…” she writes.

Witzenhausen emphasizes that she strives for a healthy, balanced lifestyle. “Sure, I could empty my entire kitchen and just live on a stalk of celery, but firstly, that’s not good for you and secondly, you won’t last long,” she explains. “Normally I would eat three Lions, a bag of chips and a piece of cheesecake a day without thinking, but now I only have something that I really, really want.”