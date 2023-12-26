Milleproroghe decree, the launch of the provision on 28 December: smart working also for the public? Pensions issue to be resolved. Latest news

#Milleproroghe #decree #launch #provision #December #smart #working #public #Pensions #issue #resolved #Latest #news

The Budget Law, after having obtained the green light from the Senate, is moving towards a second reading in the Chamber. At the same time, the government inaugurates work on the Milleproroghe, an end-of-year provision that provides for extensions and changes to various types of rules and deadlines.

Expected in the last one cabinet of the year, on December 28th, the Milleproroghe joins four implementing decrees of the fiscal delegation, including that onIrpefpostponed from the previous meeting.

A key topic is lo smart working. With the latest decree, agile working has been extended until March 31st private sector, for protected categories and parents of minors under 14 years of age. However, the situation remains unresolved public sectorwhere smart working is currently only allowed for fragile workers until December 31st, an expensive and complex solution.

Another important issue is that of pensions. During the amendments to the maneuver in the Senate, the idea emerged of increasing the retirement age for doctors to 72, compared to the current 70. Although the government initially rejected this proposal, the measure is still under consideration for the Milleproroghe or for future measures.