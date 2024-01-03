“Millionaires”. Do you know what tartan is? Mrs. Magdalena widened her eyes in surprise

#Millionaires #tartan #Magdalena #widened #eyes #surprise

Mrs. Magdalena appeared in the 656th episode of “Millionaires”. The participant got rid of all lifelines quite quickly. She had to face the question about tartan on her own. Check if she managed to cope.

The game show “Millionaires” has been enjoying constant interest in Poland for years. In the evenings, viewers gather in front of their TV sets to watch with great emotion the actions of the participants in the difficult struggle for the main prize. In the 656th episode, Mrs. Magdalena, a lawyer from Warsaw, sat in the chair opposite the host Hubert Urbański. The participant managed to get to the question worth PLN 20,000. zloty. However, it was not the easiest one. It was about tartan. The woman was in quite a quandary.

“Millionaires”. Write and paint the pattern as if it were a tartan

The host, Hubert Urbański, read the issue and then gave possible options. The participant had four answers to choose from:

A. krata

B. link

C. nugget

D. peas

Mrs. Magdalena heard the question worth PLN 20,000. zloty. and she wasn’t very happy. At first glance, it was clear that she was secretly hoping for something else. Despite everything, she decided not to give up. Initially, she went on to carefully analyze all the answers provided. She confessed that she recognized all of them except B.

“Millionaires”. Correct answer to the question

Mrs. Magdalena has already used all the lifelines in the previous issues. Therefore, she had to deal with the problematic question about tartan on her own. After a short thought, she decided to stick to her first thought and concluded that the correct answer should be B. A moment later, she asked the teacher to mark this option. Unfortunately, it was not correct. As it turned out, it was about A. Mrs. Magdalena had to leave the studio richer by a guaranteed thousand zlotys. Another participant joined the game.

