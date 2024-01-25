Millions of drug advertisements on Telegram, platform that leaves illegal trade untouched

#Millions #drug #advertisements #Telegram #platform #leaves #illegal #trade #untouched

Drug criminals can operate undisturbed on chat app Telegram. In public chat groups with thousands of members, millions of messages are posted in which soft drugs, hard drugs and heavy drugs are offered for sale. Accounts and groups are sometimes active for years.

The drugs can be found with simple search terms, according to an analysis by the NOS using an AI model. The quantities offered vary from a few grams to many kilos. Last year alone, 2.5 million messages were posted offering drugs, NOS saw.

The enormous amount of drug advertisements gives the impression that Telegram hardly intervenes. This is also stated by the police: they say they receive little cooperation from the company.

Telegram tells NOS that it does occur. “Since our inception, we have moderated harmful messages, including the sale of narcotics,” a company spokesperson said. Telegram says it responds to user complaints and also does its own “proactive monitoring.” The police say they didn’t notice that.

Illegal business

The 2.5 million drug advertisements from 2023 were placed in 21 different chat groups. These groups focus on the sale of drugs and other illegal items, such as heavy fireworks and supplies for internet scams.

Hard drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy are the most popular, but designer drugs such as the now banned 3-MMC are also widely available.

In the groups studied, the same advertisements are often repeated, sometimes even thousands of times. In total, the NOS found almost 55,000 unique drug advertisements that were placed in 2023.

The providers are active throughout the Netherlands, according to the NOS analysis: from Schiermonnikoog and the north of North Holland to Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. They list in detail the places they deliver to, probably to be easy to find when users enter their place of residence in the Telegram search function.

It is impossible to say whether all providers – 9,900 in total – actually sell drugs. Scammers are also active on Telegram who take money from their “customers” without ever delivering anything.

Advertising channel

The thirteen providers who wanted to talk to NOS stated that they do indeed sell drugs. For them, Telegram is primarily an important advertising channel and an accessible way to acquire new customers. After the first contact, some sellers switch to other, often more secure chat applications, such as WhatsApp, Signal or Wickr.

How does Telegram work?

Telegram is an originally Russian chat app with more than 700 million users worldwide and 1.7 million in the Netherlands. It says it is now in Dubai. You can send messages, photos and videos to each other, individually or in groups.

A difference with WhatsApp, for example, is that groups are often accessible to everyone. Anyone who wants can add themselves to a group where drugs are offered and contact a dealer there. The groups on Telegram can also be many times larger than on WhatsApp. It makes Telegram an important advertising channel for drug trafficking and other illegal businesses.

Some providers specialize in a certain type of drugs. For example, they only have weed, cocaine or designer drugs. There are also numerous advertisers who offer a complete range, from ecstasy to coke, ketamine and heavy painkillers.

They often promise to put the customer first. Drugs may be tested first and anyone who is not satisfied will get their money back, according to many advertisements. They also promise “discreet delivery people”, who are often also “friendly and correct”.

Although most providers sell user quantities, the NOS found more than 800 accounts that offer larger quantities. They offer weed per kilo or ecstasy pills per thousand pieces.

Lively trading

According to cybercrime expert Rolf van Wegberg of TU Delft, trading on the dark web has largely moved to Telegram. “That started around 2020, when a number of major dark web marketplaces were taken offline and flash delivery companies like Gorillas and Flink emerged,” says Van Wegberg.

Drug buyers now also expect that convenience, says Van Wegberg. “On the dark web it could take quite a while before you received your ordered ecstasy pills by post; on Telegram you can find a dealer who is nearby and will deliver them very quickly.”

These drugs are most commonly offered:

However, there are more risks for users. “There are more scams on Telegram and less certainty that you will get what you buy,” says Van Wegberg. Dark web marketplaces allowed users to leave reviews; those who sold bad stuff or did not deliver no longer attracted customers. “None of that is there on Telegram.”

Make choices

The police also see the lively trade on Telegram, but are not sure whether that trade is really as extensive as the enormous number of advertisements suggests.

According to the police, the fact that drug sellers advertise there en masse does not mean that there is no enforcement whatsoever. “Just because you don’t see us doesn’t mean we’re not there,” says Nan van de Coevering of the police’s High Tech Crime Team. “But with such a large supply, we of course have to make choices.”

The police say they mainly focus on the major players, who are active on multiple platforms at the same time. Priority is also given to arms trade, for example.

What doesn’t help the police is that Telegram isn’t cooperating. The platform usually ignores requests to provide information about suspicious users. They also do not clean up their platforms of their own accord, Van de Coevering notes. “Telegram has no self-cleaning ability.”

No action against Telegram

Yet the Dutch government takes no action against Telegram. Germany does. The company was fined there and promised to cooperate better from now on. Telegram will also have to deal with stricter European rules.

Research by the NOS previously showed that Telegram hardly takes action against so-called exhibition groups, in which intimate images of women and their contact details are shared. There are also active far-right groups.

As long as you don’t sell guns or women, they’ll leave you alone Drug seller about the police

Despite Telegram’s lack of cooperation, the police say they are not powerless. Occasionally dealers are arrested after undercover actions. Last year, officers took over a drug channel for the first time, after which all members received a warning from the police.

Several sellers tell NOS that they are very wary of possible undercover agents. Although one of them thinks it won’t be too bad: “As long as you don’t sell weapons or women, they will leave you alone.”

Accountability

For this story, NOS analyzed more than 5.6 million messages on Telegram, up to and including November 27. Using AI models, we assessed whether there was an advertisement for drugs, what kind of drugs were sold, whether they were in bulk quantities and how the drugs got to the buyer (by post, delivery or collection).

To train that model, we manually categorized 5,185 messages from popular, public Telegram groups where business is traded. We chose easy to find, relatively large groups; we did not enter closed groups.

This manual categorization was the input for two different so-called machine learning models. In the first case, we investigated whether or not a message was a drug advertisement: the AI ​​model simply stated ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

We also used a model to add multiple categories to messages: not only whether something is a drug advertisement, but also what was sold and how. According to our own tests, these models appear to be 97 percent and 96 percent reliable respectively.

We then used both algorithms to automatically categorize 5.6 million messages and in both models we concluded that there were 2.8 million drug advertisements among those 5.6 million messages.

We have posted the model and a more detailed explanation on the Huggingface website. That website is intended for sharing AI models.