Millions of euros disappeared in Necolaiciuc’s pocket

Mihai Necolaiciuc, nicknamed “The CFR King”, managed, according to the prosecutors, to put the CFR on hold in the early 2000s. Three criminal files were drawn up in his name related to the theft from the CFR. The result: the damage will not be recovered.

Mihai Necolaiciuc became famous in 2005 when he fled the country to America. The reason for the flight, three criminal investigations aimed at the looting of CFR, the company he managed. The first of them concerned the purchase of products, goods and services, which were not delivered at all. In fact, it seems that the contract was not honored even by the CFR, although money disappeared from the treasury.

The damage was calculated in this case at 18.3 million euros. But it was not all CFR money, some of it was borrowed from the European Investment Bank. In this case, Necolaiciuc was helped by 8 subordinates, but also by 2 representatives of private companies.

In another case, the prosecutors discovered that 35.5 million euros from subsidies were thrown out the window. More precisely, purchase contracts were made for screws, roses, and even diving suits, but also toilets.

Of course, the prices at which these objects were purchased were much higher than those on the market. And the amounts did not correspond in any way to reality, according to the investigators.

Necolaiciuc cannot pay the damage even in 100 years

Added to all this are the privileged suppliers, but also the violation of the legislation in the procurement procedure. In the same file, the prosecutors also investigated the sale of 23,000 wagons and 1,059 locomotives to scrap metal by order of the general manager. Of course the company was damaged again. And the third file concerned the purchase of parts for railway installations.

And this contract was made without complying with the law and caused damage to the budget of 2.9 million euros. The former head of the CFR left Romania in 2005. He lived in Florida, where he had three luxury apartments.

In 2009, the US agreed to extradite Necolaiciuc. He was brought to the country and was in preventive detention. In total, he spent almost 6 years behind bars. The case with the greatest damage has expired as a result no one pays for damage to the state. As for the other files and damages, Necolaiciuc has a garnishment on his pension. But even in 100 years he won’t be able to pay the damage…