Milwaukee #Brewers #SIGNED #Christian #Arroyo

One month before the start of Spring Training the movements of the organizations in the winter market of Major League Baseball (MLB) they do not stop. The franchises continue to add players to their ranks with the intention of presenting a better face in the 2024 season. One of those who started the day with a new member was Milwaukee Brewerswhich this Thursday, January 25, signed Christian Arroyo.

Despite not yet turning 30 years of age (28), Arroyo It already has some distance in MLB since he was drafted by San Francisco Giants in 2013, a team with which he debuted four seasons later. Afterwards he has gone through three other teams, being Boston the place where he stayed the longest and where he made a name within Big leagues.

Milwaukee Brewersone of the surprises that the 2023 season had by winning the Central Division of the National League with a record of 92-70, hopes that the native of Brooksville, Floridaalthough of Puerto Rican descent, responds with the wood as he did at some point with Boston Red Sox. His inclusion could provide greater depth to an infield that already has youngsters like Brice Turang and the Venezuelan Andrew Monasterio.

Milwaukee Brewers expect the best version of Arroyo

Despite being limited in the number of games, having played 57 games in 2021 and 87 in 2022, he assumed responsibility whenever he was needed. Those two seasons he recorded an average of .277, an OPS of .323 and a slugging percentage of .426. He also had 123 hits in 444 at-bats. 41 of them were extra-base hits while hitting 12 home runs, 28 doubles and a triple.

In 2023 his numbers dropped as he participated in 66 games and batted .241. He only hit three home runs and drove in 24 runs. This caused him to be placed on assignment by Boston Red Sox in August.

At the end of the campaign, Arroyo He chose free agency. There he remained until he closed this contract with Milwaukee Brewerswhich according to the information published by journalist Robert Murray, from FanSided, on his X accountIt is Minor Leagues. In addition, you will have an invitation to Spring Training and the value of his signature is 1.5 million dollars, which includes 500 thousand in incentives.

