Minibus registered in Romania, involved in a serious accident in Hungary – News by sources

#Minibus #registered #Romania #involved #accident #Hungary #News #sources

Five people were injured in an accident on Saturday on the M5 highway, near Kecskemét, the Hungarian National Ambulance Service announced, according to MTI. Two of the injured are in critical condition, according to News.ro.

According to the information obtained by MTI, a minibus registered in Romania, which was traveling in the direction of Szeged and towing a trailer, left the road leaving the highway and overturned in the ditch. Both the minibus and the towed vehicle overturned. The vehicle was carrying seven passengers.

József Hangai, spokesman for the Regional Rescue Service, said that following the accident, two people were in critical condition, one was seriously injured, and two others were slightly injured.

According to his information, several ambulances were called to the scene, as well as rescue helicopters from Budaörs and Szentes.

The injured people were transported to the hospital, while two other people, after being examined, were able to stay on the spot, added József Hangai.

Due to the accident, for several hours, the affected section of the M5 motorway was completely closed and traffic was diverted.