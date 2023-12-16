Minimum salary 2024 net – big increase from January! How much does the employer have to pay on hand? [17.12.2023 r.]

#Minimum #salary #net #big #increase #January #employer #pay #hand #17.12.2023

From January 1, 2024, the minimum wage in Poland is increasing. This will not be the only increase in the minimum wage next year – another one is scheduled for July (the double increase is due to high inflation). How much will the net minimum wage be from January and how much will it be from July 2024? What will be the hourly take-home rate? We write about this in the article.

It is estimated that in 2024 I will earn the minimum wage over 3.5 million people will download it. Let us recall that if the price index forecast for the next year is at least 105 percent, two dates are set for changing the minimum wage and the minimum hourly rate (from January 1 and July 1). We will be dealing with such a situation for the second year in a row. The rates were set in the September regulation of the Council of Ministers. It assumes quite a large increase.

The minimum wage in Poland will increase from January 2024 to PLN 4,242 gross (approximately PLN 3,222 net), and from July 2024 to PLN 4,300 gross (approximately PLN 3,261.50 net).

The minimum hourly rate for specific civil law contracts from January 1, 2024 is to be PLN 27.70 gross (PLN 24.75 net), and from July 1 – PLN 28.10 gross (PLN 25.10 net).

Workers currently receiving minimum wage can rejoice. There is, of course, the other side of such a high increase. First, some people’s earnings will simply catch up with the minimum wage.

Employers themselves will have to prepare a lot of money in their budgets for the increase in the minimum wage. According to estimates, the increases will cost them as much as PLN 35 billion. As noted by the Lewiatan Confederation, over PLN 20 billion will go directly to employees’ pockets, but approximately PLN 15 billion (in the form of contributions and taxes) will go to the state budget!

Let us remind you that from January 2023, the minimum wage increased to approximately PLN 2,710 net. From July 2023 – up to approximately PLN 2,785 net. For comparison, the average monthly salary in the enterprise sector in September 2023 compared to September 2022 increased nominally by 10.3%. and haughty PLN 7,379.88 gross.

The registered unemployment rate in Poland in October 2023 reached 5.0%.. (according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Family and Social Policy). The situation is best in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, where the unemployment rate was only 3.0 percent. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship – 8.4%. In the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, unemployment was above the national average (6.8%).

