Minimum wage in Poland compared to Europe: A surprising place in the ranking

#Minimum #wage #Poland #compared #Europe #surprising #place #ranking

In 2024, we will see a two-fold increase in the minimum wage. In January, the rate will increase to PLN 4,242 gross, and in July it will reach PLN 4,300 gross. This increase by almost 20%. compared to the 2022 salary of PLN 3,600, means that from July 1, 2024, the employee will receive PLN 3,261.53 in cash.

After the second increase in the minimum wage in July, Poland will take 14th place among the European Union countries in terms of the lowest wage. We will surpass, among others: Lithuania, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. However, Estonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will have a minimum wage similar to that in Poland.

Minimum wage in Europe

In Europe, the highest minimum monthly wage is in Luxembourg and amounts to EUR 2,387, which translates into approximately PLN 10.6 thousand. zloty. Germany ranks second with the minimum wage currently amounting to 1,981 euros, or approximately 8.9 thousand. PLN, which is almost 2.5 times more than in Poland.

It is worth noting that in Germany the minimum wage in 2023 increased by over 22%. compared to 2022, while in Poland the increase was 18%. when converting euro into PLN, and 14 percent taking into account the amounts in euro.

Minimum wages similar to Germany apply in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. In France it is approximately 7.6 thousand. PLN, which is a difference of PLN 1,300 compared to Germany, but it is twice as much as in Poland. It should be noted that the largest increase in the minimum wage was recorded in Lithuania, where the rates increased by an impressive 24%.

Also Read:  Exports fell 28% in the third quarter of this year -

Minimum wage in Poland compared to Europe

HRK Payroll Consulting’s pension and labor market expert, Oskar Sobolewski, in a comment for the money.pl portal, noted that in the European minimum wage ranking, Poland will surpass Portugal, Lithuania, Malta, Cyprus and Greece.

The Polish minimum wage – 980 euros – will be the ninth highest in Europe. Only Germany, France, the Benelux countries, Spain and Slovenia, with two million inhabitants, will overtake us. – he listed.

However, compared to the average wage, the Polish minimum wage will be the highest in Europe (not counting Greece, where several dozen percent of workers earn below the minimum). And one of the highest in the world – next to Latin American countries.

Minimum wage in Poland and Germany

It is worth noting that in Germany and France, the rate of increase in the minimum wage over the last 14 years has been lower than in Poland or Estonia. For example, since 2010 the minimum wage in Germany has increased by about 40 percent, while in Poland by about 130 percent. (converted to euro) and approximately 170 percent (in PLN). These data also illustrate the loss of value of the Polish zloty in relation to the euro.

Even though it may seem like that minimum wage in Poland is growing faster than in Germany, this is an apparent impression. In the years 2010-2023, the increase in the minimum wage in Germany amounted to almost EUR 600, while in Poland it was just over EUR 300. In terms of value, Poland recorded much lower growth compared to Germany.

Also Read:  PGE shuts down two coal units in Rybnik. In the future, they will be replaced by a gas block

Increase in the minimum wage in Poland

In 2024 in Poland minimum wage will amount to PLN 4,300, which is an increase of 20%. compared to 2022. After conversion at the euro exchange rate of PLN 4.46, this amount corresponds to EUR 156. According to the announcements, Germany expects only a minor one increase in the minimum wage by 3.4 percent, which is EUR 67.

This means that in 2024, Poland may record significant growth, both in percentage and value, compared to its neighbors. However, it is worth keeping in mind that in 2023, inflation in Poland was approximately 10%. higher than in Germany, which affects comparisons minimum wage increases. However, there is still a significant difference between the minimum wage in Poland and the rates applicable, among others, in Germany.

It’s worth remembering that as the minimum wage increases, the burden on the employee and the employer will also increase. From July 1, the employee will receive 17%. more than in 2022, which results in the need to pay higher PIT and ZUS contributions. At the same time, the employer will be obliged to pay higher ZUS contributions.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How the Netherlands sold the war in Indonesia to the public: ‘There are parallels with Putin’ | Domestic
How the Netherlands sold the war in Indonesia to the public: ‘There are parallels with Putin’ | Domestic
Posted on
Jiang Wanan was asked about Yilan’s assistant election, “What are your plans in eight years?” He responded this way – Politics – China Times News Network
Jiang Wanan was asked about Yilan’s assistant election, “What are your plans in eight years?” He responded this way – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
This is how the Cuscatlán dressing room looks to receive Messi, and Fito Zelaya?
This is how the Cuscatlán dressing room looks to receive Messi, and Fito Zelaya?
Posted on
Too much cholesterol in youth leads to early heart damage
Too much cholesterol in youth leads to early heart damage
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News