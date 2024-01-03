MINING PRODUCTS – Malagasy graphite charts its course

Perhaps another card to play for the mining sector? In any case, this is the potential that some specialists attribute to Malagasy graphite. This mineral resource of which the country’s subsoils are full and in which companies and other large multinationals see a strategic resource of first choice. Especially for the world of tomorrow. Nevertheless, even if we keep our feet on the ground, it is difficult to deny that Malagasy graphite has enormous potential, due to the meteoric growth in demand at the global level, thus placing the country among the main suppliers of this metal to the world. ‘international. As for the companies that exploit graphite in the Big Island, the repercussions and benefits speak for themselves with “A growth in production and marketing activities” which has been reported among certain companies, according to the various assessments drawn up by them.

Large multinationals like Nextsource Materials, exploiting this ore in localities, like Fotadrevo in the south of the country or Tirupati Graphite, an Indo-British multinational company which exploits mines and transforms this ore in regions like that of Vatomina , or even Sahamamy. For its part, Tirupati, which launched in 2021 the production of Graphite and its marketing, draws up a “satisfactory” assessment of its operations in the country. “We are proud of our achievements during the period under review. Despite very tight working capital conditions, it is a testament to the Company’s inherent strengths and the team’s expertise in graphite operations that we continued our acceleration to achieve significant results. Production and sales are increasing year by year,” says Shishir Poshdar, executive chairman, Tirupati Graphite. These aforementioned operations include, among others, primary mining as well as ore processing here, thus exploiting two key projects in the Big Island, starting with Sahamamy and Vatomina.

Itamara Randriamamonjy