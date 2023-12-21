MINING PROJECT – The dilemma of expropriation dissected in a thesis

Narova Miasa Barisoa, during his thesis defense

A difficulty in mining operations throughout almost the entire Big Island is raised. The thesis of Narova Miasa Barisoa, a graduate of Inscae, defended this Monday, highlighted this problem encountered by several companies in the mining sector. This Monday, December 18, Inscae was the scene of an extraordinary scientific presentation on the theme

“Social legitimization process of a corporate social responsibility management system: case of a mining company in Madagascar”. The issues of relocating premises remain among the main concerns of companies wishing to work in a productive location. This was the main content of this thesis. Solutions were also proposed to resolve the situation.

In her research findings, the applicant highlighted several crucial aspects of the relocation process, highlighting the complexity of the social and cultural dynamics involved. The central element of the thesis emphasizes that mining companies operating in Madagascar are forced to adapt their relocation systems according to local standards, taking into account the cultural wealth of the country. This consideration of Malagasy norms, particularly cultural ones, proves imperative to establish legitimate systems acceptable to local communities. Hypothetically, companies should follow the standards set by society to successfully integrate.

Narova Miasa Barisoa demonstrates in her research the tumultuous nature of relocation. Disagreements between several parties involved could rage during this relocation. Culture emerges as a potential factor behind these disagreements. Companies will have two choices to make in this context to resolve the conflict. Either a top-down approach adopted in order to avoid conflicts. Either it adapts to local standards and the effective participation of populations. The possible purposes are real acceptance, facade acceptance, or non-acceptance, that is to say, rejection of the relocation process.

Miora Raharisolo