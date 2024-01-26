MINING RESOURCES – Around fifty cases of export violations identified

Throughout the country, attempts at illicit exports are not slowing down. The General Directorate of Customs claims to have identified fifty cases of export violations for the year 2023 alone. According to the number one of the customs administration, Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, “As for attempts at illicit exports of mining resources, including gold, we have identified fifty attempts at customs level,” he confides. The customs administration has identified similar cases in most exit points from the country, such as Mahajanga, Nosy Be, Tolagnaro where smugglers do not lack imagination. Gemstones are at the top of the list of attempted illicit exports. “Gemstones are the most trafficked. To speak only of the 56 kilos of gemstones seized in Ivato at the end of the year, in Mahajanga, similar cases have been recorded where this type of stones was hidden under other pebbles,” indicates the Director General of Customs.

For gold, traffic seems to have slowed down. The volumes seized are lower compared to previous years. Trafficking, however, takes different forms. “Some people are trying to bring out gold in the form of jewelry. Most of these, however, are not hallmarked. According to the law, when the weight of gold exceeds 250 grams, it must be declared,” confirms the DG of customs. These are the main risks of illicit exports notified at the country’s airports and exit points. For 2022, the total quantity of gold subject to customs violations amounts to 153,545.3 grams. For precious stones, the figures provided by the customs administration show 28,006,690 grams over the same period.

Itamara Randriamamonjy