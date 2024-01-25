MINING SECTOR – Increasing export revenues in the sights

The country intends to attract more investments for the mining sector.

The mining sector in Madagascar is currently experiencing a period of recovery and encouraging prospects. The sector’s recovery is confirmed, with the state seeking to capitalize on export earnings from research and mining activities. The resilience of the mining sector has been a significant contributor to the national economy during the post-health crisis recovery period.

The post-Covid years have been difficult for many economic sectors in Madagascar, but export revenues have been supported by the recovery of mining exports and growing global demand. According to the World Bank, the mining sector would have accounted for around 30% of real gross domestic product growth between 2013 and 2019, outpacing other sectors such as construction, public works, telecommunications, banking and commercial services. .

The extractive sector appears to be in recovery mode, with new adjustments in the management of mining resources in Madagascar. The African Development Bank highlights in its 2023 country report the recent adoption of a new mining code, a new investment law and a tax regime applicable in the sector, expecting that this encourages the private sector to invest in the mining processing industry using appropriate technologies.

Significant growth

The Malagasy government is also banking on revenues generated by mining exploitation and research activities, by putting in place a tax regime applicable in the sector. The objective is to increase resources from the extractive sector by attracting local and international investments while maximizing revenues from these investments. “The Malagasy private sector should take advantage of the opportunities of the country’s rich natural capital to achieve green investments and green growth,” projects an official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). According to MEF projections, the extractive sector is expected to show significant growth in the coming years. Growth in this secondary sector is expected to stand at 5.1% in 2024, with expected growth of 7.2% for extractive industries. These positive figures are attributed to a favorable context both at the national level, with the application of the new mining code, and at the international level, in connection with the transition to green energy.

Itamara Randriamamonjy