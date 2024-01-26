Minisforum releases HX100G mini PC with Ryzen 7840HS CPU and separate RX 6650M GPU – Computer – News

#Minisforum #releases #HX100G #mini #Ryzen #7840HS #CPU #separate #6650M #GPU #Computer #News

Minisforum has released a successor to the HX99G mini PC in the Neptune series. The HX100G has a Ryzen 7840HS processor with a separate Radeon RX 6650M GPU, just like the previous model.

The Minisforum Neptune HX100G is a successor to the HX99G and the HX90G, which Tweakers reviewed in 2022. The new version of the mini PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, compared to the 6900HX that the previous model had. The mobile 7840HS SoC has eight Zen 4 cores.

In addition to an integrated Radeon 780M GPU, the device also has a separate Radeon RX 6650M GPU. It has 28 compute units and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which should also make the mini PC interesting for gamers. However, the CPU is the biggest change compared to the previous model, because in addition to the GPU, the form factor has also largely remained the same. The device has two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort ports, in addition to a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. There are also four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one of which is Gen 2 and the other three are Gen 1. The device also has a 2.5Gbit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm jack, which are housed in a housing of 205x203x69mm.

The barebones model can optionally be supplied with a 1TB SSD, but users can choose 32 or 64GB DDR5-4800 memory. The device also has two M.2 2280 slots and can be purchased for 819 euros for the barebone, or 1129 or 1239 euros for the other models.