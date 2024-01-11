Minister Bayraktar announced on CNN Turk: There is no plan to increase natural gas prices

#Minister #Bayraktar #announced #CNN #Turk #plan #increase #natural #gas #prices

Here are the highlights from Minister Bayraktar’s statements:

BLACK SEA GAS

We discovered it in 2020. It was the most discovery made in the world for 2020. We will be able to produce the gas in the Black Sea in 1 year that we produce in 50 years in Turkey. Turkey needs a lot of gas. We use it at home and in industry. Unfortunately, we are dependent on foreign sources in this regard. The sea depth there is 2 thousand 100 meters. After the sea bottom, we drill up to 2500 meters. We extract the gas from here and carry it to land. Discovery was a challenging process, but moving into production is an even more difficult process. We started producing gas in that field. Gas is used at home. We have a target of 10 million cubic meters in the first stage. We are currently producing 2.2 million cubic meters per day. This is our goal in the first phase. In the second phase, we will increase it to 40 million cubic meters. We will be providing gas to 15 million households, which we have increased to 40 million. We aim to reach these figures in 2026-27. If we move it forward, it is more valuable.

“THERE WILL BE NEW GAS DISCOVERIES”

Turkey’s need is greater. Because it is also used in industry. Therefore, we have to make new discoveries. We also aim to open new exploration wells. The place where we discovered the Sakarya Gas Field. We have drilled 17 wells there. Work was concentrated there. That’s why 3 ships are there. This place is 170 km away from Filyos, that is, from the land. We think there are new potentials in this region. There are places we want to search in the Central and Eastern Black Sea. Some of these are gas, some are oil. We plan to conduct exploratory drilling. We will conduct exploratory drilling without disrupting production.

“THE TARGET IS COMPLETE ENERGY INDEPENDENCE”

We have the following goal regarding energy. Turkey’s dependence on foreign energy is around 68 percent. It’s so high number. Turkey must be fully independent in energy. This is our goal. This is a step towards that. It’s the same with oil. We are hopeful, but I don’t want to recite anything without discovering something. We plan to dig in the Central and Eastern Black Sea as there is hope. Abdulhamid Han is doing exploration work in the Eastern Mediterranean. We had a very active period in the Mediterranean. We said we need to bring a new perspective to this. We take a different approach in the Mediterranean and went to the Black Sea.

GABAR OIL

As of today, we produce 32 thousand barrels of oil per day in Gabar in Şırnak. In 2016, Turkish Petroleum’s total oil production was 35 thousand barrels per day. Today, we have reached a value that will double the production figure of that day. Work continues there day and night. The target is 100 thousand barrels by the end of this year. On the one hand, we continue production work, and on the other hand, we carry out exploration work. Some of what is said is true. There were areas where we got different results when we drilled into wells that were covered with concrete and covered. There was terror in Şırnak, Gabar and Kato. Now there is no name for terrorism there. Therefore, these regions are unsearched regions. These were areas that could not be visited. A great discovery. 100 thousand barrels is a very important figure. We produce oil in Batman and Adıyaman. This means reaching 175 to 200 thousand barrels in 2024 when 100 thousand barrels are produced. This means that Türkiye produces 20 percent of its needs here. We will reach this figure when 90-100 wells are opened. There are two main issues in seismic study. One is two-dimensional seismic. This is like taking an x-ray of the situation. The second topic is 3D seismic. If we see something, we drill.

“AS PRODUCTION INCREASES, IT MAY BE REFLECTED ON PRICES”

Our approach is this. The oil found here will meet 20 percent of our needs in 2024. There is 80 percent remaining. Our President had a Youth Bank goal. It became law in the Parliament. Our duty is this. To generate resources for this fund. Turkish Petroleum allocates its income to the Family and Youth Bank. An approach that says this production should be reflected in oil prices may take us to a different point. Of course, as the numbers increase, they will have different reflections. We are just at the beginning of the road. As production increases, it may be reflected in prices.

AKKUYU POWER PLANT

Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is Turkey’s dream that it has been trying to achieve for 70 years. I am continuing the construction of 4 reactors simultaneously. We laid the foundation in 2018. Our target date is October 29, 2024. Producing electricity will be very meaningful in the 101st anniversary of the Republic. The nuclear power message against climate change came from Dubai. This program fits Turkey’s programs. Turkey must have nuclear reactors. It should have 12 reactors. There are also small modular reactors. This means that Turkey will have a power of 20 thousand megawatts in the next 30 years. This means compatibility with the rising trend. The West never abandoned nuclear. France meets 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power. There is in the USA, there is in China. Currently, 50 nuclear power plants are operating in the world. There is a race in the world to limit carbon emissions. Countries support each other in this regard.

“WE BREAKED A RECORD IN WIND ENERGY”

We broke a record on January 7th. Türkiye covered 28 percent of the electricity it used that day. I’m only saying this for January 7th. Because the wind blew. We need electricity both on January 6 and January 8. Electricity use is increasing in the world. That’s why we need to increase our electricity production. The current figure we have reached is 55 percent in installed capacity but 40 percent in production. We produce electricity from geothermal, solar and wind. There’s no way you can make everything edible. That’s why we need to increase nuclear power. Our goal for 2035 is to create 60 thousand megawatts of additional wind and solar. At this point, everyone has a big job to do. We have incentive mechanisms. We have purchase guarantees. There are huge capacities given to the private sector. We tell our industrialists, ‘You can build a solar power plant on the roof of the factory or produce it from wind.’ We expect these permits to turn into investments. Will be able to produce, consume and sell. It is possible to use solar panels on the roofs of residences. They can store it and sell it to the system. At this point, offset is made. They say ‘There is no oil in Gabar’. They did not believe in natural gas. We take friends there who will enlighten the public. This is also important. It would be right to take people from all walks of life there. We did this in Akkuya. They liked it very much, but the opposition does not carry their words there to Ankara.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Turkey needs to use its energy efficiently in many aspects. We need to use your imported resources much more efficiently. And of course, we need to consider the impact on the environment. We aim to be more energy efficient without compromising people’s living standards. Urban transformation, for example. Urban transformation is a very vital issue. There will be houses that are both prepared for earthquakes and energy efficient. We will consume natural gas. The bills of our citizens who use thermal insulation are reduced. This rate is between 20-35 percent. It is important both in reducing external dependency and in our relationship with our environment. We aim to invest 20 billion dollars in energy efficiency in the next 7 years. We will save $46 billion from now until 2040. We previously had a goal like this in the public sector. We partially achieved this. We saved 1.1 billion lira annually. We now have a 30 percent improvement target by 2030. There’s still a long way to go. This was achieved by the Presidential Circular. So this is the instruction. The Ministry of Energy building is an old building. Therefore, it cannot be said that it is a very efficient building. But we will renew it.

“WE CURRENTLY PROVIDE GREAT SUPPORT IN NATURAL GAS AND ELECTRICITY”

We have been supporting our citizens in natural gas for a long time. We did it completely free of charge in May 2023. We support our citizens by getting 25 cubic meters free of charge every month. Last year’s support was 282 billion TL. Currently, there does not appear to be any increase in natural gas prices. We are not planning a raise. The prices we see in Europe are reasonable now. He went to many different places last year. We currently provide great support in natural gas and electricity in Turkey. We are the 2nd cheapest country in Europe. In 2002, 20 percent of the minimum wage earner went to electricity bills and 25 percent to natural gas. Today, 4.5 percent of the wage earned by minimum wage earners goes to natural gas, while electricity is around 1.5 percent. We supported 4.1 million households in electricity. Natural gas support continues to increase. Our coal support continues. We want to establish a social tariff in Turkey. We will support those in need. When we look at the world economy, there is a serious contraction. Oil prices should be higher. We see that demand is decreasing. Therefore, the price must come down. Commodity prices remain high due to wars. The support calendar is also related to this. Around 50 percent of residential electricity is covered by the state. We subsidize this.