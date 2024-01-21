Minister Ben Weyts contradicts himself to save Latin classes

Concretely, from the start of the school year in September, secondary schools that want to offer a new direction to their students will have to prove, within two years, that they can enroll at least five students per year of education. The objective is clear: to stop the inflation of options and thus increase the average number of students per teacher. According to statistics from the Flemish administration, a quarter of orientations have fewer than five students.

Greek and Latin in danger

The nationalist minister, however, realized that the new standard could pose a mortal threat to the teaching of ancient languages. The Latin and Greek course no longer attracts crowds. And when there are students who register, it is generally in limited numbers.

Obviously, the nationalist minister did not want to see his name associated with the disappearance of the Latin course. He therefore had a list of exceptions to his own rule approved by the Flemish government last Friday. Greek and Latin courses appear discreetly on this list, among various professional orientations such as sewer laying, butchery and diamond work. For these sectors, schools will not have two years to prove that at least five students can enroll, but three years. They will therefore have an additional year to recruit the required number of young people.

“We do not want the program to combat the proliferation of courses to make ancient languages ​​the only victims, justified the Weyts firm in Morgen. These are options which require a high level of requirements and where solid profiles are found It is among them that we find future pharmacists, lawyers and engineers. These are profiles that we do not want to lose in Flanders.” And at Standaard, he argued that “we had to dare to give priority to training which poses challenges to students”. The argument is hardly surprising coming from a minister who has always praised the educational virtues of the requirement. And who, for the anecdote, is a member of a party whose president likes to adorn his political communication with Latin expressions.

A measured enthusiasm

The announcement, however, aroused only measured enthusiasm among those mainly concerned. The ancient language teachers of course appreciated that their supervisory minister was concerned about their fate. But they doubt that the extra year granted to them to reach the imposed quota of students will really protect them from misfortune.

The heads of the two major education networks, for their part, were concerned about these exceptions which could annihilate the effects of a measure with an essential ambition – the fight against the shortage of teachers and against the dispersion of resources educational.

The measure also provoked the start of elitism trials. “We may wonder why these sectors benefit from privileged treatment and not others which have no less value”, suggested the dome of public schools.

The French-speaking common core

This debate is taking place in Flanders at a time when it is on hold on the other side of the linguistic border. However, it greatly agitated the world of French-speaking education during the development of the Pact of Excellence and the common core of which it forms the basis. From 2027, all second and third secondary students will have two compulsory hours of ancient languages. And by “ancient languages”, we must understand “Latin in particular”. Supporters of the Latin course instead took the decision with relief. But they may have to speak out again when the debate is held on the place of their course in the last three years of secondary education.

