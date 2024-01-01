Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez wishes a year of opportunities to consolidate the peace and well-being of the people

The sectoral vice president of Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, published this Monday on her account on the social network X, an end-of-year message dedicated to Venezuelan men and women.

The Minister for Science and Technology also wished the Venezuelan people a year full of opportunities “to consolidate peace and well-being for all,” with the promotion of Science for life.

The National Government, through the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology (Mincyt), maintains different programs that contribute and promote the participation of Venezuelans in scientific areas for the development of the country.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan State guarantees the strengthening of scientific culture, through the promotion of knowledge and dialogue between the scientific community and society.

Communication Management Office of the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology / Journalist: Erika Moyano.

