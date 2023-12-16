Minister Kuipers advises: Make haste now to get the corona booster shot | Politics

#Minister #Kuipers #advises #haste #corona #booster #shot #Politics

with video Now that the number of corona infections is rising again, Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers is urging people over 60 and people with vulnerable health to get the booster shot. It is still available for one week, until December 22. “Make haste.”

Hanneke Keultjes and Wouter Peer December 15 2023 Last update: 15-12-23, 21:10

People aged 60 and over have already received a call at home. People who are eligible for the flu shot, for example, can also get a shot for free, although they will not receive an invitation. Kuipers is not afraid that that group is still waiting for a letter that never arrives. “You can just walk in at many GGD locations: you identify yourself and you get a shot. We can’t make it any easier.”

So far, less than half of the people eligible for such a booster vaccination have actually gotten the shot. “I hope that this will increase even further,” says Kuipers. “The RIVM once again shows that the booster significantly reduces the risk of serious illness after a corona infection. Be sure to get such a vaccine.”

Large numbers

“The number of infections is high,” says the D66 minister. “You really have a peak again.” The number of people ending up in hospital is also increasing. “We are almost at the peak of this year, with more than nine hundred admitted patients. Just under fifty people are in the ICU, which are significant numbers.”

However, this is no reason for Kuipers to extend the vaccination campaign. “The big round of injections has stopped, and it will really stop. It is important to vaccinate yourself before the autumn or winter season, which is why we have been working on it for months. Now people have to hurry.” Specific groups, such as pregnant women, can also get a booster later.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here:

Minister Ernst Kuipers. © ANP

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access