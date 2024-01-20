Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Appointed as Ad Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs

Jakarta

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi as interim Minister of Foreign Affairs. The appointment was because Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi would be going on an official trip to New York, United States.

The appointment was written in a letter signed by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno on January 19 2014. Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno will go to New York on January 21-22 2024.

“With regard to the letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs number 017/BK/01/2024/01 dated January 17 2024 which was addressed to the president, regarding an application for official travel permission to New York, United States,” the letter said.

“We respectfully inform you that the President is pleased to appoint the Minister of Communication and Information as ad interim Minister of Foreign Affairs while the Minister of Foreign Affairs travels abroad on January 21-22 2024,” wrote the letter.

