Minister of Endowments: Identifying mosques in the governorates to talk to people about reproductive health

Written by: Luay Ali Monday, January 1, 2024 12:00 PM Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Jumaa, Minister of Endowments, said that the topic of the next Friday sermon has been designated entitled Reproductive Health between the Right of Parents and the Right of the Child, pointing out that a number of major mosques in the governorates are being identified with the presence of doctors. To talk to people about reproductive health.

He added, during his speech at the meeting of the directors of the directorates of the Ministries of Endowments, Health, and Population, that the issue of birth control is not one of the constants of religion, but rather one of the variables that differ from time to time and from country to country, pointing out that a book will be published soon on reproductive health with a legal review.

He continued that Islam’s care for reproductive health is its care for the child’s right to breastfeeding for two full years, without another child competing with him during that period, in order to preserve his right to proper nutrition that would help build his body strong, and one who reflects on the purposes of the noble Sharia sees Islam’s care for health. Reproduction by caring for the mother’s right to health and life and the right of the parents to enjoy a decent life.