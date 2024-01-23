Minister Rafila, on the second “drafting error” in a week: from the stuttering of antibiotics to the blunder regarding the elimination of tests with priority for heart or cancer patients

#Minister #Rafila #drafting #error #week #stuttering #antibiotics #blunder #elimination #tests #priority #heart #cancer #patients

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, invokes a “drafting error” after the institution he leads modified in just a few days a newly approved Order regulating the term for which pharmacies can issue antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription: in the original Order published in Monitorul Oficial, the deadline was 72 hours, and after only a few days, it was reduced to 48 hours, Rafila citing “a drafting error” in the original Order. However, the institution led by Alexandru Rafila is at the second serious drafting error in just one week.

No further than last week, the Ministry of Health put patients with the most serious chronic diseases on fire: it published in decision-making transparency a draft normative act that provided in black and white the elimination of the possibility that these patients – who suffer from cancer, diabetes, diseases cardiovascular, rare diseases, neurological and cerebrovascular diseases, plus COVID-19 – to benefit from analyzes settled within 5 days of issuing the referral ticket.

The Ministry of Health then came back with clarifications immediately after the subject appeared in the public space, claiming that it did not intend to repeal the regulation regarding the prioritization of these patients for analysis – as it had published in black and white in transparency on the institution’s website – but only to remove post-COVID-19 patients from this list.

Law 95/2006 on health reform provides, at this moment, that you have the right to settled paraclinical investigations carried out on an outpatient basis within a maximum of 5 days from the request (from the issuance of the referral ticket) – laboratory analyzes and imaging investigations – only if you are recommended paraline investigations to monitor a condition from the list of diseases that the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance House have decided to prioritize:

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 after discharge from hospital or after the end of the isolation period.

Patients with diabetes.

Patients with cardiovascular disease.

Patients with cerebrovascular diseases.

Patients with neurological diseases.

Patients with chronic kidney disease.

Monitor investigations can be carried out at any medical service provider under contract with the Health Insurance Company – state or private.

In order to be able to benefit free of charge within a maximum of 5 days from the investigations required to monitor one of these conditions, the doctor must write the monitor code on the ticket for sending for analyzes (example: Monitor 2 for the paraclinical investigations required to monitor an oncological condition or Monitor 3 for patients with diabetes). A referral ticket on which the Monitor code does not appear, even though you belong to one of the categories of patients prioritized for analyses, does not give you priority access to analyzes within 5 days.

These analyzes are theoretically possible above the “ceiling” because the law provides that “even if the provider in a contractual relationship with the health insurance company has exhausted the contracted monthly funds at the time of the request; for the settlement of their consideration, the initially contracted amounts are supplemented by additional documents”.

The Ministry of Health published, last week, a draft Emergency Ordinance that provided for the repeal of the law article on Monitor analyses.

After the topic appeared in the public space, the Ministry of Health came back with clarifications, showing that “in order to inform public opinion, the Draft Law on the Government Ordinance to amend Law no. 95/2006 regarding the reform in the field of health and for the amendment of other normative acts in the field of health, published in decisional transparency on the website of the Ministry of Health, refers to the amendment of Art. IX of GEO 44/2022. Considering the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is proposed to remove from the content of art. IX of GEO 44/2022, with subsequent amendments and additions, of the investigations necessary to monitor patients diagnosed with COVID-19, after discharge from the hospital or after the end of the isolation period, in the category of Monitor investigations.”

According to the Ministry of Health, the article changes and becomes:

“Art.IX- (1) For paraclinical investigations carried out on an outpatient basis for patients diagnosed with oncological diseases, diabetes, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, neurological diseases, chronic kidney disease, the amounts contracted with the health insurance companies supplements after the end of the month in which the paraclinical investigations were granted, through additional documents.”

Patients with oncological diseases and other chronic diseases will continue to benefit from the necessary funds for monitoring programs, assured the institution led by Alexandru Rafila.

