Minister Schreinemacher gave birth to son Titiaan | Domestic

THE HAGUE – Outgoing Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) gave birth to a son on Wednesday: Titiaan. She announced this through a spokesperson for her ministry.

“Titian is completely healthy. We’re doing well. Karsten and I are very happy now that he is here,” she said on Friday. Schreinemacher is in a relationship with Karsten Meijer.

Titiaan Meijer Schreinemacher was given the surnames of both parents. This has been possible since January 1.

In mid-August, Schreinemacher (VVD) announced that she was pregnant. At the beginning of December, as the first Dutch minister, she went on maternity leave. She plans to return to work after her maternity leave. Until then, Schreinemacher will be replaced by Geoffrey van Leeuwen.

She is expected to return around mid-April, if a new cabinet has not yet taken office.

