MINISTERIAL CABINET – What about the state secretariat responsible for new towns?

Housing projects appear in the President of the Republic’s “Veliranos”.

Current affairs. This is what the State Secretariat to the Presidency of the Republic responsible for new cities and housing is confined to, until further notice.

This department does not appear, in fact, in the organization chart of the new cabinet of Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, presented on Sunday. Based on the speech of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, during this ceremony held at the Iavoloha State Palace, the entity responsible for new towns and housing is not no longer in the list of nine state secretariats whose post holders will be appointed in the days to come.

“The instruction is to continue the work until further notice. Also, the State Secretariat takes care of day-to-day affairs,” confides an informed source. Since the arrival of the new government team, the State Secretariat to the Presidency responsible for new cities and housing has found itself in a particular situation. Gérard Andriamanohisoa, who is at its head, was not reappointed to his post.

Affectation

The decree appointing the new government also repeals the one which established the previous team. In principle therefore, the State Secretariat responsible for new towns and housing is officially out of the game. For the time being, however, there would be no assignment of its directorates and services to other ministerial departments.

This State Secretariat was responsible for presidential projects such as the Antananarivo cable car line, or the Miami project in Toamasina. There are also housing projects like Lake Village in Ivato. Its biggest challenge is the Tana Masoandro new city project. However, its implementation is probably slipping. It is likely that in the end, the attributions and projects under the leadership of the said State Secretariat will be assigned to other ministries.

The Ministry of Land Planning and Decentralization could take over housing and development projects such as the Miami project. Finalizing the construction of the cable car could fall to the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology. Part of the responsibilities of the State Secretariat for new cities and housing could fall to a new State Secretariat attached to the presidency.

In his speech on Sunday, Andry Rajoelina announced the creation of a state secretariat within the Presidency of the Republic responsible for the fight against poverty and social inclusion. It is this department which will coordinate the “Ankohonana Miarina” project. It consists of providing training in agriculture and livestock farming. Finally, for the most diligent, have access to land with a home which will be installed in a new city.