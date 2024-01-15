Ministry of Health announces “epidemiological monitoring” for new variant of COVID-19

#Ministry #Health #announces #epidemiological #monitoring #variant #COVID19

The Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, used her social networks to report that the institution she directs carries out epidemiological monitoring in the country due to the new variant of COVID-19, JN.1 Pirola, which has been detected in Colombia, United States and European countries.

“Today (January 11) we met with the COVID-19 Therapeutic Committee due to the presence of the new JN.1 Pirola variant alerted by the WHO in other countries around the world,” the minister published on her Instagram account.

Likewise, Gutiérrez reiterated that the National Public Health System maintains epidemiological surveillance throughout the national territory, which includes ports and airports.

The minister took the opportunity to report that the country is not registering a rebound in COVID-19 cases. “We inform our people that to date there has not yet been any significant increase in COVID-19 cases in general,” she added, without offering figures or details.

“Let’s pay attention to official information, without echoing false rumors,” he added.

The ANN calls for vaccines

Through a statement, the National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela asked the Ministry of Health to seek to obtain the new vaccines available in the world to confront the JN.1 Pirola variant of COVID-19, detected this week in neighboring Colombia.

In a statement, the institution also urged the Health Ministry to publish epidemiological data and alert communities about prevention measures.

Likely rebound of COVID-19

On January 10, infectious disease doctor Julio Castro warned that there will likely be a rebound of COVID-19 in Venezuela in the coming weeks due to the new variant that affects Spain, France, Portugal and the United States.

He recommended that citizens get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the JN.1 variant. “Unfortunately, in Venezuela and Latin America there is very little capacity to be vaccinated against this variant,” he indicated.

Cactus24 (14-01-2024)