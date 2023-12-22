Ministry of Health incorporates dengue vaccine into SUS | Health

#Ministry #Health #incorporates #dengue #vaccine #SUS #Health

The Ministry of Health decided to incorporate the Qdenga dengue vaccine into the Unified Health System (SUS).

Minister Nísia Trindade announced this Thursday (21) that vaccination with the new vaccine should begin in February 2024.

“We incorporated the dengue vaccine into #SUS. Brazil will be the first country with a universal system like ours to give public access to it”, wrote the minister on X, the former Twitter.

The registration of Qdenga (TAK-003), from the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma, was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in March this year.

The vaccine is the first released in the country for people who have never come into contact with the dengue virus.

According to Anvisa, Qdenga is recommended for the age group from 4 to 60 years old;

It is applied in a two-dose schedule, with a three-month interval between applications;

The vaccine is made up of four different serotypes of the virus that causes the disease;

It can also be applied to those who have already had the disease.

Therefore, there is no distinction between who has or has not had dengue, as long as you are within the age range stipulated by the regulatory agency for applying the doses.

Until this year, the only dengue vaccine available in Brazil was Dengvaxia, manufactured by the French laboratory Sanofi Pasteur. However, the vaccine is only recommended for those who have already been infected with the dengue virus. This vaccine protects against a possible second infection, which, in the case of dengue, can manifest itself more aggressively and lead to death.

Number of doses and target audience

Initially, according to the Ministry of Health, vaccination will not be on a large scale: the SUS will offer 6.2 million doses throughout 2024.

As the vaccine is applied in a two-dose schedule, around 3.1 million people can be vaccinated.

The delivery schedule proposed by the manufacturer for doses of the vaccine is as follows: 460 thousand doses in February, 470 thousand in March, 1.650 million in May and August, 431 thousand in September, and 421 thousand in November.

Without giving further details, the ministry said that at first the vaccination will be focused on “priority audiences and regions”.

“By the beginning of the year, we will define target audiences taking into account Takeda’s limitation on the number of vaccines available. We will prioritize”, explained Trindade.

During the approval process, the Ministry of Health argued that the use of the dengue vaccine approved by Anvisa in the SUS would have a “very high budgetary impact”, around R$9 billion in five yearsconsidering the age groups of 4 and 55 years proposed by the pharmaceutical company.

Therefore, during negotiations, the ministry asked the manufacturer for more information about the proposed price per dose, in addition to the vaccination production capacity. In response to this, the Minister of Health said that she is discussing a technology transfer with the company and that “it is very likely” that she will achieve a positive result.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health states that it achieved a 44% reduction in the cost per dose: going from the initial offer of R$170 to R$95.

“We have two large laboratories, Butantan and Fiocruz, with the production capacity to reach the scale that our country and population need”, added the minister.

By December 2022, 1.3 million cases had been recorded. The number of deaths also rose: from 999 to 1,053 deaths.

Main symptoms of dengue

Fever

Body and joint pain

Pain behind the eyes

Discomfort

Lack of appetite

Headache

Red spots on the body

If you identify any of these symptoms, the advice is to seek a health service for adequate diagnosis and treatment.