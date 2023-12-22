Ministry of Health incorporates dengue vaccine into SUS

#Ministry #Health #incorporates #dengue #vaccine #SUS

Vaccine will be offered to the public and priority regions. The vaccine, known as Qdenga, will not be used on a large scale at first, as the manufacturing laboratory, Takeda, stated that it has a restricted capacity to supply doses.

Government will define the vaccination strategy in the first weeks of January 2024. The National Immunization Program will work with the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization to define the best strategy for using the quantity available, with a priority target audience and regions with a higher incidence of the disease for applying the doses.

The immunizer underwent all evaluations before incorporation. The supply of the vaccine in the SUS was analyzed by the National Commission for Technology Incorporation.

Dengue infection causes a disease that can be asymptomatic or present more serious forms. The classic viral form involves signs and symptoms such as: muscle weakness, drowsiness, refusal of food and liquids, vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools.

In 2022, Brazil had more than 2 million cases of dengue. According to the World Health Organization, by June 2023, there had been 2,162,214 cases and 974 deaths from dengue in the world. In 2022, 2,803,096 cases of dengue were reported in the Americas region, most of them in Brazil (2,383,001), which also led the occurrence of severe forms, along with Colombia.

The Ministry of Health assessed the cost-benefit ratio and the issue of access, since in a country like Brazil it is necessary to have an adequate quantity of vaccines for the size of our population. Based on Conitec’s favorable opinion, we will be the first country to provide public access to this vaccine, as a SUS immunizer. And, by the beginning of the year, we will define target audiences taking into account Takeda’s limitation on the number of vaccines available. We will prioritize.

Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade.