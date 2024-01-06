Ministry of Health: Providing pneumococcal vaccines at Vaxera branches

#Ministry #Health #Providing #pneumococcal #vaccines #Vaxera #branches

Written by Walid Abdel Salam Saturday, January 06, 2024 02:00 AM

The Ministry of Health and Population revealed the provision of vaccines for pneumococci, which cause pneumonia, noting that all treatment protocols for pneumonia in chest hospitals are available and provided free of charge to all those who visit them.

Dr. Mostafa Mohammadi, Director General of Vaccination and Vaccera, said that pneumonia is an inflammatory respiratory disease that affects the lungs and is caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

He continued: “In 2019, pneumonia was responsible for 2.5 million deaths, including 672,000 children. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change exacerbated the global pneumonia crisis, exposing millions more to the risk of infection and death.”

He continued: “The World Health Organization estimates that the pneumococcal bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae kills more than 300,000 children under the age of five worldwide every year, and“Most of these deaths occur in developing and poor countries and are the leading cause of pneumonia deaths globally.”