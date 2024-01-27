MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS

The Minister of Youth and Sports posing with the young beneficiaries of the four-day training.

Reappointed to his post as Minister of Youth and Sports (MJS), André Haja Resampa is at work. To meet the challenge of the hundred days of concrete work demanded by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina, the strong man of Place Goulette, André Haja Resampa, presided over the presentation of the certificates of the twenty-six young people, at the end of ‘a training.

Sorted out of two hundred applicants and thanks to cooperation between the MJS, the United States Embassy and American Corner in Antananarivo, the lucky ones benefited from four days of training on entrepreneurship, according to the fields they have. choose themselves.

“Drivers of development with a rate of 65% of the population, young Malagasy people must take the initiative and take charge of their future,” according to the MJS press release. To do this, they must make their contribution to the development of industrialization by each creating their own company.

Donné Raherinjatovo