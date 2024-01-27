MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS

The Minister of Youth and Sports posing with the young beneficiaries of the four-day training.

Reappointed to his post as Minister of Youth and Sports (MJS), André Haja Resampa is at work. To meet the challenge of the hundred days of concrete work demanded by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina, the strong man of Place Goulette, André Haja Resampa, presided over the presentation of the certificates of the twenty-six young people, at the end of ‘a training.

Sorted out of two hundred applicants and thanks to cooperation between the MJS, the United States Embassy and American Corner in Antananarivo, the lucky ones benefited from four days of training on entrepreneurship, according to the fields they have. choose themselves.

“Drivers of development with a rate of 65% of the population, young Malagasy people must take the initiative and take charge of their future,” according to the MJS press release. To do this, they must make their contribution to the development of industrialization by each creating their own company.

Donné Raherinjatovo

Also Read:  Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: signings, withdrawals and departures of the blue and white cast TODAY | Cecilio Waterman

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
Posted on
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
Posted on
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Posted on
Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in old age
Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in old age
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News