Minnesota #agricultural #organizations #visit #Morocco

Thom Petersen, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Credit: MinnPost

State officials and agricultural leaders from Minnesota are visiting Morocco for a six-day trade mission, we learned from an American source.

State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen is leading the trip with representatives from six Minnesota agricultural organizations.

The delegation will visit Moroccan agri-food companies and try to identify other opportunities for Minnesota products.

The state of Minnesota exported $13.5 million worth of agricultural products to Morocco in 2022, which is the only U.S. free trade agreement partner in Africa.

This visit follows the very recent visit of the National Association of United States Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) to Casablanca, during which members of the American mission met with private actors in the agricultural and Moroccan agri-food industry.

