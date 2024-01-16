MinSalud has more than 340,000 vaccines to counteract respiratory viruses in Colombia

#MinSalud #vaccines #counteract #respiratory #viruses #Colombia

07:53 PM

As a result of the new respiratory peak and increase in Covid-19 cases throughout Colombia, the Ministry of Health revealed through a report that it has a large number of vaccines available to face this situation throughout Colombia.

The available vaccines are part of the health plan to combat different respiratory viruses, therefore, it has different types of immunological agents that will help reinforce the vaccination schedule of those who require it.

You may be interested: They sue the governor of Boyacá, Carlos Amaya, for double militancy

So, according to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 343,056 doses of the Modern Bivalent Vaccine (Spikevax Original/Ómicron BA.4-5) available to serve people in the national territory. For their part, 138,900 will be distributed according to the special needs presented by the territorial entities.

In addition, there will be more than 3,000 vaccination points distributed throughout the national territory, which will speed up the process in terms of logistics to apply the vaccines throughout the country.

In a special case, the vaccines included in the Expanded Immunization Program and the one that acts against covid-19, which is part of the National Vaccination Plan, will be freely accessible to the entire population.

One of the vaccines that was known to be available is the one that acts against influenza, which will be intended for a specific population: children from 6 to 23 months, pregnant mothers, human health talent, adults over 60 years of age and older, and people with risk pathologies.

The vaccine against covid-19 will be intended for all people who received their last dose six months or more ago and those who are part of the health risk group.

Another important fact is that this vaccine will also protect the new JN.1 variant, derived from the Ómicron BA variant.

You may also be interested in: From the stages to crime: singer was accused of leading a robbery gang in Cali

Finally, if you do not remember your vaccination history or you no longer have the vaccination card in physical format, you can go to one of the closest physical points and obtain all kinds of information about your vaccination process.