MIR 2024 exam questions with options to be challenged

#MIR #exam #questions #options #challenged

The teaching team of AMIR has already made its first assessment after the MIR exam held this Saturday, which it highlights has been “a little longer – from 30 pages last year to 32 this year – and with about 1,300 more words than in 2023”: “We believe that There will be many challenges, although we have two or three questions in mind that have possibilities,” they say.

Video analysis of the MIR exam by the AMIR Academy.

On a purely statistical level, AMIR also highlights that the distribution of subjects in the MIR 2024 exam has been similar to that of previous years, with variations in some as is customary by the Ministry of Health. “Digestive has been the most asked (23 questions), Cardiology regain strength and Dermatology “It has surprised us by increasing to 10 questions,” they point out. For its part, Statistics It continues with a more discreet role, as in recent years, with 8 questions.

“The exam has had a similar difficulty, based on the EstimAMIR results “We already have an important representation and also because of the feelings of teachers, having very difficult questions and other very easy ones, so the capacity for discrimination can be low,” the AMIR teaching team assesses.

Innovative questions worked on in the preparation of the MIR

After analyzing each of the blocks into which the test is divided, the professionals highlight that there have been “new and expected questions such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP) of HIV or the Palivizumab as a preventive strategy for severe RSV in the child population at risk”, concepts that “have been worked on in class, drills and manuals”.

In this sense, and about some of the medical specialties in Dermatology“a question came up about dupilumab (treatment of severe atopic dermatitis) that the AMIR students worked on in the last simulation, so we are very happy.”

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any health-related questions be consulted with a healthcare professional.