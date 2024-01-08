#MIR #election #conciliation #gains #weight

Doctors delay maternity in relation to other professions. Furthermore, as a consequence of having children at later ages, they experience higher rates of pregnancy complications. A recently published analysis evaluates the perspectives of medical students regarding the Family planning and how these objectives can influence the choice of specialty. The conclusions reflect that students perceive that such planning is not well supported within the medical career and especially during training. Specialties related to surgical activities They offer “less support” to have children.

This is one of the conclusions that emerge from the analysis published a few weeks ago by Jama Surgery. “Surgery, in particular, is considered a specialty in which, in general, family planning was discouraged for both men and women. “Students who were motivated to dedicate themselves to family formation were more likely to choose a specialty and a program that they perceived as more supportive of their goals,” states the study, which includes the participation of 34 fourth-year medical students. of the University of Toronto.

In addition to this idea, other ‘realities’ that these students have felt and that support the lack of support have also been put on the table. One of them is that There is no ideal time to start a family. in the medical career. The participants state that their choice to study this degree represented a delay in said planning, compared to colleagues from other academic branches.

The factors that have been taken into account are the availability of low parental, returning to work once you have a child, work-life balancefinancial stability, the structure of medical training (with its consequent financial burden), the physical demands during pregnancy and childcare, as a substantial source of stress to balance with professional development.

Family planning is a taboo topic in the profession

But it’s not just that there is no ideal time to start a family, it’s that planning it is, in itself, a “Taboo subject”as they feel that the current culture within medicine “discouraged” open debate on the topic.

“Perceptions about family planning and the compatibility of building a family within a medical career were developed through informal discussions started by mentors or raised during internship experiences with supervising professors and residents,” details the analysis. In addition, the participants explain that, although it is up to them to seek information to position themselves on this topic, they feel that they must ask questions discreetly, since they They worry about how the desire to have children would be perceived during training and that their reputation “could be at risk” if they addressed these issues.

The fourth and last point is related to this last argument: it can be seen that students who have children represent a burden on the medical system and contribute to the exhaustion of their colleagues. “The general message students heard is that having children during residency disrupts the structure of the training program and that peers are not, and perhaps should not be, supportive,” the study argues.

Interventions to create debates about family formation

This analysis not only focuses on the opinion of these students, who studied a variety of specialties at the Canadian university, such as Gynecology o Family Medicinebut propose two initial interventions to address the need to discuss family formation during medical training.

The first point they highlight is that open debates on family planning within the degree and support for creation should be incorporated into the medical curricula and continue during residency in all specialties.

Furthermore, efforts are required to improve the culture through innovative interventions that support the team dynamics and the workload when a student is on parental leave.

