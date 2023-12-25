Miracle solution to abdominal fat and sagging problems

#Miracle #solution #abdominal #fat #sagging #problems

Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Specialist Opr. Dr. Kamil Yıldırım explained that tummy tuck surgery is an operation that removes excess skin and fat tissue in the abdomen and provides a smooth and flat abdomen.

Opr. Dr. Yıldırım stated that it is difficult to eliminate fat and sagging in the abdominal area with diet and exercise, and that surgical intervention is an option in these cases.

Opr. Dr. Yıldırım clarified the curious issues about tummy tuck surgery as follows:

“Abdominoplasty is suitable for patients who experience deterioration and sagging in the abdominal area after weight loss or pregnancy. Postoperative scars vary from patient to patient. In some patients, the scars fade as they heal, while in others they may remain more visible and red. “It is not possible to completely eliminate these scars, but there are various methods to make them less noticeable.” Yıldırım said:

“It does not return to its pre-surgery state, but in cases such as weight gain or pregnancy again, fat accumulation and sagging may occur in the abdominal area again. If the patient has fat and shape problems in the abdominal area, liposuction can be added to the tummy tuck surgery. Performing tummy tuck surgery along with liposuction provides better results. A person who has had abdominoplasty can become pregnant again if she wishes. However, if the same problems in the abdominal area recur after the breastfeeding period ends, the surgery may need to be repeated.”