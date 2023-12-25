Miracle solution to abdominal fat and sagging problems

#Miracle #solution #abdominal #fat #sagging #problems

Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Specialist Opr. Dr. Kamil Yıldırım explained that tummy tuck surgery is an operation that removes excess skin and fat tissue in the abdomen and provides a smooth and flat abdomen.

Opr. Dr. Yıldırım stated that it is difficult to eliminate fat and sagging in the abdominal area with diet and exercise, and that surgical intervention is an option in these cases.

Opr. Dr. Yıldırım clarified the curious issues about tummy tuck surgery as follows:

“Abdominoplasty is suitable for patients who experience deterioration and sagging in the abdominal area after weight loss or pregnancy. Postoperative scars vary from patient to patient. In some patients, the scars fade as they heal, while in others they may remain more visible and red. “It is not possible to completely eliminate these scars, but there are various methods to make them less noticeable.” Yıldırım said:

“It does not return to its pre-surgery state, but in cases such as weight gain or pregnancy again, fat accumulation and sagging may occur in the abdominal area again. If the patient has fat and shape problems in the abdominal area, liposuction can be added to the tummy tuck surgery. Performing tummy tuck surgery along with liposuction provides better results. A person who has had abdominoplasty can become pregnant again if she wishes. However, if the same problems in the abdominal area recur after the breastfeeding period ends, the surgery may need to be repeated.”

Also Read:  The situation is urgent - slow the rise of type 2 diabetes in children

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Kevin Spacey breathes new life into Frank Underwood: ‘Netflix exists because of me’ | Stars
Kevin Spacey breathes new life into Frank Underwood: ‘Netflix exists because of me’ | Stars
Posted on
Bargains in the JPL: the XI best newcomers
Bargains in the JPL: the XI best newcomers
Posted on
«Stop complaining, Macerata healthcare is excellent»
«Stop complaining, Macerata healthcare is excellent»
Posted on
100,000 more families will qualify for mortgage relief
100,000 more families will qualify for mortgage relief
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News