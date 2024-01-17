Mirra Andrejewa: 16-year-old excited about Australian Open

#Mirra #Andrejewa #16yearold #excited #Australian #Open

Published17. January 2024, 10:11

Australian Open: “Incredible” – 16-year-old prodigy wows in Melbourne

Last year Mirra Andrejewa (16) played among the juniors at the Australian Open. Now she is causing a sensation in the main field.

von1 / 5

Mirra Andreeva can hardly believe it.

Lukas Coch/AAP/dpa

The 16-year-old Russian shines at the Australian Open.

AFP

She clearly beats co-favorite Ons Jabeur.

AFP

Mirra Andrejewa (WTA 47) thrilled at the Australian Open.

The 16-year-old Russian swept Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur (WTA 6) off the court 6:0, 6:2.

It is her first win against a top 10 player.

The Australian Open 2024 has its first major tennis moment: Mirra Andrejewa (WTA 47), just 16 years old, defeated Wimbledon finalist and world number six Ons Jabeur in the second round in Melbourne 6:0, 6:2 in just 54 minutes literally from the court.

“I played incredible tennis in the first set, I didn’t expect that from myself,” said Andrejeva after her impressive performance. For the Russian it is her first win against an opponent from the top ten. At the Australian Open last year she was in the junior final.

Triumph despite nerves before the game

«I was very nervous before the game because Ons inspires me a lot. “Before I came to the WTA tour, I always watched all of their games,” said the super talent, often described as a “prodigy,” after his victory.

For Jabeur, the early defeat Down Under is a big setback. The Tunisian has been in a Grand Slam final three times so far, but left the field as a loser each time. In a documentary she recently revealed how the bankruptcy at the last Wimbledon final affected her emotionally and even had her baby plans postponed.

In Melbourne, the Danish Caroline Wozniacki, another prominent player alongside Jabeur, failed. The 2018 Australian Open winner surprisingly lost to the 20-year-old Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6:1, 4:6, 1:6. With Viktorija Golubic (WTA 85), the last remaining Swiss woman will be in action against the Czech Katerina Siniakova (WTA 49) on Thursday night (Swiss time).

Don’t miss any more news

With the daily update you stay informed about your favorite topics and don’t miss any news about current world events.

Receive the most important things, briefly and concisely, directly to your inbox every day.