MISS EARTH 2023 – Intense preparation for the final on D-1

Fifaliana Valisoa is currently in full preparation for the grand finale of the Miss Earth beauty pageant, which will take place tomorrow in Van Phuc City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

On the eve of the grand finale of the prestigious Miss Earth 2023 beauty pageant, which will be held in Van Phuc City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, the ninety participants are preparing intensely for the long-awaited coronation. Among them, Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, representative of Madagascar, aged 18, shares her experience of intense preparation. “The preparation for the final is intense and demanding. The pace is grueling and I lack sleep. However, I always strive to give the best of myself,” she confides.

Since the start of the competition on November 28, the candidates have taken on several challenges, highlighting their individual talents and their commitment to ecological projects. Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy particularly impressed during the talent test by singing the song “Mimoza”. Its ecological project, carried out in collaboration with other countries, was also praised since this 23rd edition adopts the theme “We Love Tree”, mobilizing participants in a common fight against climate change, thus reinforcing the importance of responsibility environmental impact in the world of beauty.

The “Best Appearance” competition saw Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy place in the top six candidates among the ninety participating countries. She also shone in the traditional Vietnamese outfit challenge by also wearing a traditional Malagasy outfit created by Sih Rakout.

Among the other ongoing challenges, the “Miss People’s Choice” challenge has generated great enthusiasm, with paid participation exceeding 15,000 ariary. Currently, France and Sudan are at the top of the continental ranking, but votes are still open to support Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy and place her among the top twenty until tomorrow. The “Best National Costume” challenge, whose voting ended yesterday on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the “Best Bikini” competition, where Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy shone by ranking among the eight best, are all crucial steps leading to the grand finale. As tension builds before D-Day, “Every detail and every climax is carefully considered. All points as well as our performance for the final will be taken into account to determine the big international winner. I do not lose hope despite the many challenges I face,” shares Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy expressing her feelings.

Nicole Rafalimananjara