MISS EARTH – Fifalia Valisoa remains positive despite the defeat

Fifalia Valisoa Ratsimbazafy expresses his satisfaction regarding his participation in the Miss Earth contest, in Vietnam

The 23rd edition of Miss Earth closed this Friday by crowning Drita Ziri, Miss Albania, as the big winner. Despite this, Fifaliana Valisoa remains confident.

The international beauty competition, Miss Earth 2023, concluded on December 22 in Vietnam, crowning Drita Ziri, representative of Albania, as the victorious miss. Despite the absence of Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, the representative of Madagascar, among the top twelve in the world, she remains positive and grateful for this unique opportunity in her life. “I thank everyone who supported us, even though we didn’t win the crown. I am very proud to have carried the Big Island high during this prestigious international competition. Even if we are not in the top 12, Madagascar has always shone in certain categories, positioning itself at the top in the Africa team. I am satisfied with my performance here, hoping that Madagascar will win one day at Miss Earth,” expresses Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy after the grand final.

A source of pride

Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, Miss Analamanga 2023, measuring 1m 80, was chosen by the committee of Miss and Mister Island of Madagascar to represent the country at the 23rd edition of Miss Earth in Vietnam. It was her first participation in a competition of this scale, a source of pride as she prepares to arrive in the country today. She lives with her family in Ambohimangakely.

In each category, Đỗ Lan Anh, Miss Vietnam, won the title of Best Appearance and “Best National Costume”. Yllana Marie Aduana, Miss Philippines, stood out for “Best Bikini”, Caitlyn Dulcie from New Zealand for “Best in Talent”, Dilnaz Tilaeva from Kazakhstan for “Best in Long Gown”, and Cindy Inanto, Miss Indonesia , on “Miss People’s Choice.”

Also Read:  MISS EARTH 2023 - Intense preparation for the final on D-1

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Money envelope distribution’ Song Young-gil refuses to be investigated by prosecutors again… Already the fourth time
‘Money envelope distribution’ Song Young-gil refuses to be investigated by prosecutors again… Already the fourth time
Posted on
100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve
100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve
Posted on
Burnt pan? 4 tips to get it sparkling clean again
Burnt pan? 4 tips to get it sparkling clean again
Posted on
Battery health monitoring should soon be available on Android phones thanks to a hidden page in Android 14 Beta
Battery health monitoring should soon be available on Android phones thanks to a hidden page in Android 14 Beta
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News