MISS EARTH – Fifalia Valisoa remains positive despite the defeat

Fifalia Valisoa Ratsimbazafy expresses his satisfaction regarding his participation in the Miss Earth contest, in Vietnam

The 23rd edition of Miss Earth closed this Friday by crowning Drita Ziri, Miss Albania, as the big winner. Despite this, Fifaliana Valisoa remains confident.

The international beauty competition, Miss Earth 2023, concluded on December 22 in Vietnam, crowning Drita Ziri, representative of Albania, as the victorious miss. Despite the absence of Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, the representative of Madagascar, among the top twelve in the world, she remains positive and grateful for this unique opportunity in her life. “I thank everyone who supported us, even though we didn’t win the crown. I am very proud to have carried the Big Island high during this prestigious international competition. Even if we are not in the top 12, Madagascar has always shone in certain categories, positioning itself at the top in the Africa team. I am satisfied with my performance here, hoping that Madagascar will win one day at Miss Earth,” expresses Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy after the grand final.

A source of pride

Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, Miss Analamanga 2023, measuring 1m 80, was chosen by the committee of Miss and Mister Island of Madagascar to represent the country at the 23rd edition of Miss Earth in Vietnam. It was her first participation in a competition of this scale, a source of pride as she prepares to arrive in the country today. She lives with her family in Ambohimangakely.

In each category, Đỗ Lan Anh, Miss Vietnam, won the title of Best Appearance and “Best National Costume”. Yllana Marie Aduana, Miss Philippines, stood out for “Best Bikini”, Caitlyn Dulcie from New Zealand for “Best in Talent”, Dilnaz Tilaeva from Kazakhstan for “Best in Long Gown”, and Cindy Inanto, Miss Indonesia , on “Miss People’s Choice.”

Nicole Rafalimananjara