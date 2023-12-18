MISS EARTH – Fifalia Valisoa wins top 1 in Team Africa

During her presentation in traditional attire, Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy was dressed by stylist Sih Rakout on Saturday

Top 1 in the Africa team. The representative of Madagascar in the international Miss Earth competition, Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, climbed among the Top 8 international and won first place within the Africa team during the semi-final of the “Best Bikini” category at the Vietnam. Her success is attributed to public votes on social media, thus placing the Miss Zimbabwe in competition for the top spot in Team Africa. The eight finalists, including Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, will continue their relentless quest for the title of Best Bikini, with the crucial support of the public. Every vote counts, as the Malagasy representative explains, and she warmly invites Malagasy people to express their support by liking and sharing her bikini photo on Miss Earth’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Vote public

“I encourage you all to vote for me again by liking and sharing as much as possible my bikini photo published on the Miss Earth Facebook and Instagram pages. Every vote is valuable to win the title of best bikini in this international competition. Each “like” is worth 1 point and each share is worth 5 points. Please like and share as much as possible. You are my strength,” underlines Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy. Apart from her dazzling performance in the “Best Bikini” category, Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy also captivated the audience with a unique traditional outfit during the traditional outfit competition and fashion show. His creation, designed by Sih Rakout, incorporates an iconic “Lamba landy” scarf, adding a distinctive touch to the Malagasy outfit this Saturday. The results of these semi-finals will be revealed a few days before the grand final scheduled for December 22, promising a captivating end to the competition for Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy and the other Misses. “I am counting on you, my dear compatriots,” she concludes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara